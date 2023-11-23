Shop Small proclamation

With the encouragement to “shop small, buy big,” the Prescott City Council last week announced Small Business Saturday that is approaching on Saturday, Nov. 25. During its Nov. 14, 2023 meeting, the City Council approved a proclamation for the “Shop Small” day that urges residents to shop local in small businesses. The proclamation was read by Prescott City Councilwoman Connie Cantelme and accepted by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Pictured are, from left, Marie Simpson, membership manager at the Chamber; Chamber President and CEO Sheri Heiney; Cantelme; and Mayor Phil Goode. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)