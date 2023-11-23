Obituary: Daniel Pereda Curiel

Daniel Pereda Curiel, born on July 12, 1939, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2023 in Prescott, AZ. He was a loving husband to Hortencia, they shared 43 wonderful years together, and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Daniel is survived by his wife Hortencia Pereda; children: Carmina Perez; Danny Pereda; Dina McGhghy; Annette and Mark Manley; Victor Pereda; David and Chelsea Pereda; Judith and Victor Yee; Tabitha and Omar Estrada; grandchildren: Lani and Matthew Rumfola; Christian Abe; Aidan Abe; Sofia Manley; Julien Pereda; Brett Pereda; Zoe Quay; Santos Pereda; Rio Yee; Naomi Estrada; great-grandchildren: Mark Bowman; Max Bowman. The funeral service will be held at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ on Dec. 1, 2023, 11 a.m., to celebrate the life that Daniel lived so fully with such warmth and love for everyone around him.

Information provided by the family.