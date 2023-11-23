Obituary: Clinton Leroy Charlton

Clinton Leroy Charlton of Neosho, MO born on February 9th, 1938 passed away on November 2nd, 2023 at the age of 85 in Prescott, AZ.

He served in the Navy as parachute rigger (air transport) on the USS Yorktown (CVS10) from 1957-1961. He was a coast to coast truck driver by profession and loved playing poker, collecting coins, and shooting. He planted roots in Delta, CO where he started his family. He is survived by his two sons, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held December 1st 2023 at Advantage Funeral and Cremation services in Youngtown, AZ at 10am. He will be laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 12 p.m., following his services.

Information provided by the family.