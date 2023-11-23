OFFERS
Obituary: Betty Jeanne Salo

Betty Jeanne Salo

Betty Jeanne Salo

Originally Published: November 23, 2023 6:15 p.m.

Betty Jeanne Salo, age 84, passed away Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. She was a long-time resident of Cottonwood, Arizona. Betty was born in Biwabik, Minnesota on Sept. 29, 1939 to George and Edna Salo (Maki) of Babbitt, Minnesota. Betty was diagnosed with bladder cancer on Dec. 17, 2021. She came to be the ultimate “Warrior” who fought with courage, spirit and a perseverance that is characteristic of her Finnish heritage called Sisu. Sisu is a measure of integrity that surpasses the hardship and sees through to the very end. Betty dealt with multiple illnesses, complications and/or side effects due to her ongoing conditions and treatments and was admitted into Hospice on Aug. 31, 2023. Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29 and was taken to her heavenly home to be in God’s care.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents George and Edna Salo, brother Ronald Salo, sister Delores Richter/Salo. Betty is survived by her sister LaVerne Daniels of Porterville, CA; Uncle Jack Salo (JoAnna) of Marina, CA; son Paul K. Lassila (Michelle) of Dewey, AZ; daughter, Peggy Wegge/Lassila (Ron) of Blanchard, OK; 5 grandchildren: Carly Lassila/Mellgren (Jeff) of San Antonio, TX, Sierra Lassila/Jonathan (Yoel) of Saint Paul, MN, Gabe Lassila (Morgan) of Moorehead, MN, Chad Wegge (Koby) of Jacksboro, TX, and Cherish Wegge of Chino Valley, AZ; nine great-grandchildren: Abby & Josh Mellgren, twin boys Ezekiel & Elijah Jonathan, Ivy Lassila, Honor, Axel, Stone & Wren Wegge; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In 1957 Betty graduated from high school in Ely, Minnesota and she always said it was the class of all the “Good Guys”. She attended most of her class reunions with feelings of “going home”. Betty and Paul L. Lassila were married in 1960 in Ely, Minnesota, where son Paul and daughter Peggy were born. They resided in Ely until 1970 when they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona. Betty and Paul ran their business of excavating and septic tank pumping. In the early years Betty and Paul were one of the families that became part of the founding members which began the origination of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley. Betty had been an active member serving as office secretary, financial secretary and Sunday school superintendent along with being an active choir member. Paul and Betty divorced after 29 years of marriage. She was employed at Bucky’s Casino and then moved to Cottonwood, Arizona and became a member of Faith Lutheran Church serving as congregational secretary and a choir member. After retiring she remained in Cottonwood and lived with her companion, Yvon “Curley” Kinsella for over 20 years. Betty enjoyed square dancing, yard sales, thrift stores and visits to the casino while enjoying her favorite burger at Johnny Rockettes. Betty absolutely loved to play Scrabble and she enjoyed every game that she was able to play. One of Betty’s most special times in life was sharing time with family and friends who she loved dearly. We will all miss her wonderful cards and letters as she always ended them with, “in love and in caring”, “God keep you in his care” and “you take care of you”.

A graveside service will be held at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona, on Friday, December 1, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Alan Radloff of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona. Please log onto www.westcottfuneralhome.com to view the entire obituary and sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

A heartfelt thanks goes out to the Hospice teams that gave our Mom excellent comfort care along with compassion. For those who wish to donate in her honor, we are asking that in lieu of flowers please make donations to: Northern Arizona Hospice at 203 S. Candy Lane, Suite 2A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or Maggie’s Hospice at 801 Miller Valley Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the funeral home.

