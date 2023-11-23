Major U.S. airlines make flying changes impacting passengers

The flying experience is a pretty familiar one for many U.S. travelers, but airline changes are frequently made and fliers ought to be aware of them.

Along these lines, two major airlines have announced modifications that will impact passengers during their trips.

One of these changes is bound to be more well-received than the other.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report, as a part of its efforts to increase non-fare revenue, has increased its beverage prices.

For its part, Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report has made a change to its in-flight food and beverage service, but it does not involve price changes. In fact, many passengers will appreciate the move.

On Southwest, a Nov. 15 change boosted the price of hard liquor to $9 per drink from $7. Beer prices have increased from $6 to $7.

Southwest also has hard seltzer and alcoholic lemonade options that have also risen by a dollar to $7. And wine is now $8 per glass, up from $6.

Passengers awaiting in-flight service on an airplane. Shutterstock

Alaska Airlines introduces new pay technology

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines is adding new technology to its food and beverage service that should make transactions easier for travelers.

In the next few months, the Seattle-based airline's passengers will be able to pay for snacks and drinks using iPhones and Apple Watches as the carrier introduces Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report Tap to Pay service.

Alaska will use Stripe Terminal, loaded onto its flight attendant's iPhones. Stripe's financial services platform is integrated into Apple's Tap to Pay.

"Our flight attendants use iPhones onboard the aircraft to make sure you're seated correctly, deliver your pre-ordered meal, offer you an elite chocolate and take snack and alcohol orders," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "Because of new technology from Apple and our partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, we can now use those iPhones to accept your contactless payment method of choice."

Alaska says the service is geared toward its efforts to make flying simple for its passengers.

"Between pre-ordering your meal and tapping to pay for your cocktail, we’re making it as easy as ever to enjoy your flight," the statement said. "This is just another way we are innovating to bring our guests the most seamless experience possible — from our airport lobbies to the aisles of our aircraft."

"When it's time to pay for your beverage or snack pack, simply hold your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, your contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the flight attendant's iPhone," Alaska said. "The payment will be securely completed via NFC technology. Voila! It’s that easy."

Its Tap to Pay on iPhone is rolling out on select flights and will be available across its fleet in the next few months, Alaska said.

"As someone who spends a lot of time in the air and always keeps their phone within reach, I'm thrilled to see Alaska Airlines roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone," said Eileen O'Mara, chief revenue officer at Stripe, according to Business Traveler.

