I'm a professional online shopper, and these are the 3 items I'm rushing to buy during Lululemon Black Friday

As a professional online shopper, I am well aware of all of the best things to buy during Black Friday, and when I heard Lululemon was participating, I knew there would be some great finds. It’s no secret that the most popular items are bound to sell out, so I made a list of three items to shop immediately. You’ll want to move quickly; the Black Friday event only runs until the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26.

I’ll admit I was once a skeptic about the hype around Lululemon apparel, but once I tried the brand for myself, my opinion quickly changed. The famous Align High-Rise Pants—which now start at $39 in select colors—are made of smooth, buttery fabric that feels barely there to the point where I did the squat test three times before truly believing that they didn’t show anything.

To my surprise, the band doesn’t roll over even during an intense indoor cycling session. When it comes to longevity, the quality is top-notch considering I’ve worn and washed the leggings several times without any pilling or fading.

