Tesla has a new, clever way to make charging quick and hassle-free

Charging is an undeniable reality of electric car ownership. Though many EV owners decide to install chargers at their place of residence, many do rely on public charging stations to fill up their rides, which can be a hassle at busy travel times of the day.

Tesla, however wants to take a crack at it.

The Elon Musk-led firm has announced that it will be rolling out a new congestion fee system aimed at moving along charging traffic at its supercharger stations.

These fees; which are set at a $1 per minute, will take affect when vehicles charge at busy charging stations once their batteries reach 90% full. Once a battery reaches 90% full, drivers will be warned with a prompt on their vehicle touch screen. Drivers will have a five-minute grace period during this time to avoid the fees if they leave their vehicles.

A Tesla electric car is seen parked at a charging station in Altamonte Springs, Florida NurPhoto&solGetty Images

This fee is not to be confused with idle fees, which charges drivers per minute when their cars remain plugged into charging stations after they are fully charged, however, the same sort of logic applies here.

With the congestion charge, Tesla would like to create a sense of urgency that would speed up charging sessions and allow more people to charge at selected superchargers that Tesla deems "busy."

As other automakers like Hyundai, Honda, GM and Ford adopts the NACS "Tesla" plug on their vehicles, EVs without the illusive Tesla badge will be able to use the Supercharger network.

A Tesla supercharger station at Burbank Town Center Kent Nishimura&solGetty Images

With over 50,000 locations around the world, current and future EV owners can rest assured about the expanded availability of charging stations.

However, congestion caused by the masses of cars waiting to charge will be a problem, but will end up benefitting Tesla down the line.

Wedbush analysts estimate that the Tesla's supercharger network will become a $10 to $20 billion business by the end of the decade.

