Taking these financial steps could help post-divorce recovery
A couple watches the sun set from a park, July 10, 2021. While getting divorced can be emotionally and financially overwhelming, financial experts say focusing on a post-divorce plan for your money can contribute to overall recovery. First, adjusting to your new cash flow, which can include new expenses and lower household income, might mean creating a new budget or delaying other goals like retirement. Next, rebuilding a safety net of savings can start with a small goal and grow from there. (Charlie Riedel/AP, File)