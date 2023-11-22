Stock Market Today: Stocks edge higher as markets look to revive November rally

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor Local governments come together to purchase 2,284 acres of Glassford Hill land Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr.

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks edge higher as markets look to revive November rally

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 10:31 a.m.

Check back here all day with live updates.

U.S. equity futures nudged higher Wednesday, while Treasury yields slipped lower and the dollar steadied, as investors looked to revive Wall Street's November rally into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stocks snapped a five-day winning streak last night in thin pre-holiday trading following minutes from the Federal Reserve's November policy meeting that revived concerns for a near-term rate while echoing some hawkish messaging on inflation risks from recent public comments. 

The minutes added some heft to the U.S. dollar, which rose from a near three-month low against a basket of its global peers and added 0.16% in overnight dealing to change hands at 103.729.

The gains didn't flow-through into the bond market, however, and while a mixed auction of inflation-linked bonds provided some concern, yields were steady throughout the session and slipped lower in overnight trading, taking benchmark 10-year notes to around 4.408% and 2-year paper to around 4.885% heading into the start of the New York session.

Tech stocks are likely to be in focus again Wednesday following a solid third quarter earnings report from AI chipmaker Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report that sent shares lower as it warned that U.S. export restrictions on China-bound gear would 'significantly' hit its current quarter sales.

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report was also on the move, rising around 0.5% in pre-market trading after scoring a big win with the return of OpenAI founder Sam Altman as CEO of the AI market leader, while orchestrating a beefed-up board that ensures its 49% stake is better protected going forward. 

With stocks looking at traditionally thin pre-holiday volumes in pre-market trading, Wall Street is looking at a modestly higher open with futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 priced for a modest 2 point opening bell gain.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, are indicating a 28 point move to the upside while the tech-focused Nasdaq is called 6 points higher.

In other markets, global oil prices slipped lower ahead of Energy Department data on domestic U.S. stockpiles and exports later in the session, with traders looking to this weekend's OPEC+ meeting in Vienna to confirm the extension of production cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia into the start of the new year.

Brent futures contracts for January delivery, the global pricing benchmark, were last seen trading 62 cents lower at $81.82 per barrel while WTI contracts for the same month slipped 64 cents to $77.13 per barrel.

The AAA driving club, meanwhile, pegged the national average for a gallon of gas at $3.281 heading into the busiest travel day of the year, that's down from $3.55 this time last month and $3.636 on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. 

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 rose 0.31% in early Frankfurt trading to lift the regional benchmark to a two-week higher, while Britain's FTSE 100 was little-changed ahead of a key government budget statement that could include around £20 billion ($25 billion) in new tax cuts to help the country's post-Brexit economy avoid recession.

  • Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: