Shoppers say the ‘life-changing’ smart mug that’s $40 off for Black Friday is ‘totally worth the money’

If you’ve ever wished your cup of coffee would stay warm long after it has been poured, listen up. Whether you’re an avid coffee drinker or are in the market for the perfect gift for another coffee lover in your life, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has you covered with a deal you won’t want to miss.

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is a whopping $40 off until the evening of Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), meaning it costs $90 as opposed to $130. This is the lowest price it has ever been by a long shot, according to camelcamelcamel and over 1,000 people have already taken advantage of the rare sale. With that being said, this product is bound to sell out as shoppers are rushing to fill their carts with unique gift ideas like this one that cost under $100.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, $90 (was $130) at Amazon

If you haven’t heard of the Ember Mug before, this new-and-improved design looks like an ordinary mug but actually heats your cup to ensure your beverage inside never goes cold. This is ideal for anyone who works from home and is always being pulled into meetings, or for the person who prefers to savor their morning coffee while getting ready. To make it even more convenient, consider adding the Ember Sliding Lid to your cart for just $15 more so you can take your hot coffee on the go.

The mug automatically starts by heating your drink to 135°F out of the box and remembers your previous temperature any time after that. Users can adjust their ideal drink temperature between 120°F and 145°F via the Ember app and it’ll alert them once it’s reached its peak temp and is ready to sip. After two hours of inactivity or when the mug is empty, it’ll shut itself off to save battery and prevent hazards, but will start heating again once it senses movement or more liquid is added.

On a single charge, the mug itself lasts for up to 80 minutes, but can run all day when paired with the wired charging coaster. One reviewer described it as the “best mug ever” and added that they “love how this keeps my coffee so hot for hours.”

“The Ember mug changed my life forever, seriously,” another person wrote. “The Ember kept my coffee piping hot just like I left [it]. I loved it so much in my home office that I bought an Ember mug for my downtown office. I love it when a piece of technology that is a bit overpriced turns out to be totally worth the money!”

Take it from over 6,000 five-star ratings and invest in this automatic coffee warmer while it’s on sale for $90 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

