Samsung's ultra-portable Freestyle Projector is a game-changer for movie nights and hundreds off

Even though Black Friday is a few days away, it’s not stopping all sorts of deals from going live. You can already save on all things Apple, as well as vacuums, slippers, and even big-screen TVs. Now, though, one of Samsung’s most unique products is getting its first price cut.

For Black Friday 2023, Samsung’s knocking $200 off The Freestyle, the second-generation ultra-portable, make-a-screen-anywhere projector. It’s just $600 and lets you put an up to 100-inch HD screen on any surface. Consider your movie nights seriously upgraded.

If you’re already sold and eager to save 25%, you can score The Freestyle 2nd Gen from Samsung here, but ahead, we’re sharing what makes this such a compelling, unique gadget.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming hub, $600 (was $800) at Samsung

The biggest advantage of the Samsung Freestyle over other projectors is the compact size and projectability—pun intended. At just 1.8 pounds and only 7 inches tall, you can easily bring the projector around your home or even on the road with you. Factor in the built-in cradle with 180-degree rotation that lets you position the up to 100-inch screen anywhere, and you can now make any surface a movie screen.

Seriously, you can project your favorite movie, YouTube video, videogame, or TV show on the wall like a traditional TV, or on the ceiling or, really, any flat surface you’ve got. The Freestyle does the heavy lifting of auto leveling and adjusting the brightness as well as contrast to ensure an immersive HD viewing experience.

With Samsung’s Tizen smart interface built-in, simply connect the Freestyle to the internet, and you’re ready to watch from a plethora of services. Paramount+, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Disney+ are just a few of the available applications, and if you want to sing your heart out, Apple Music and Spotify are supported here as well.

While we wish the Samsung Freestyle came with its own battery, that’s just not the case here. However, you can always connect it to a portable battery, either from a brand like Anker or opting for the Samsung-made battery base for $190.

At $600, Samsung’s The Freestyle has never been cheaper, plus it makes for an excellent, unique holiday present that will make all your friends a little jealous.

