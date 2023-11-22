Rival of Tesla and BYD launches low-priced compact crossover SUV

Every day, it seems another electric vehicle manufacturer is launching, revealing or unveiling their latest model to compete with Tesla's best-selling car in the world, the Model Y crossover sports utility vehicle.

Chinese EV maker BYD (BYDDY) - Get Free Report is Tesla's biggest rival worldwide with most of its sales in the world's largest EV market, China. Next to Tesla, BYD is the EV maker that automakers are challenging in production and sales worldwide.

Hyundai's (HYMTF) - Get Free Report affiliate Kia has its Niro EV crossover and EV6 crossover to compete with Model Y, while General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report will roll out the Chevy Equinox in 2024. Ford offers the Mustang Mach-E crossover, and in September, it revealed its much-anticipated and first-ever rally-inspired electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E Rally, at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany.

Volvo (VLVLY) - Get Free Report offers the pure electric crossover C40 Recharge with 226 miles of range, and its all-electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge. The company has been taking orders for its newest and smallest SUV, the Volvo EX30, which has a 275-mile range and a starting price of $34,950.

Nissan (NSANY) - Get Free Report in 2022 launched its Ariya Crossover/SUV to start its ramp up of EV production, while Gothenburg, Sweden-based Polestar will ramp up production of its crossover SUV Polestar 4 with plans to deliver the vehicle before the end of the year.

VinFast's VF 7 crossover SUV. VinFast

VinFast launches VF 7 crossover SUV

Vietnamese automaker VinFast (VFS) - Get Free Report on Nov. 21 launched its VF 7 compact crossover sports utility vehicle almost 11 months after releasing details of the model in early January 2023. The VF 7 is the sixth model in the company's SUV lineup, which currently offers the VF 8 and VF 9 for purchase in the U.S.

VinFast's VF 7 comes in two trims – Base and Plus – with a spacious interior featuring "vegan-leather" seats, 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a head-up display that projects information into the windshield, a gear-shift button resembling piano keys, six exterior color options and 20-inch alloy wheels, the company revealed in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Plus trim's all-wheel drive driveline and 75.3kWh battery provides a range of about 268 miles, while the Base trim single electric motor has a 59.6 kWh battery that has a 233-mile range.

VF 7's advanced driver assistance system includes 11 basic and 15 advanced features. Basic ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, door opening warning, front automatic emergency brake, and 360 surround view monitoring, while other features will be remotely updated by VinFast, free of charge, in 2024.

The Base trim is priced at about $35,000, excluding battery and $41,000 including the battery. The Plus version is priced at $41,000 without battery and $49,000 with battery. VinFast offers a battery leasing program in Vietnam for vehicles without purchased batteries, ranging from about $120-$198 per month.

VF 7 deliveries begin in February 2024

VinFast will begin taking reservations for delivery of VF 7 in Vietnam beginning Dec. 2, 2023 for a $2,000 non-refundable deposit. Buyers purchasing before Dec. 31, 2023, will receive a discount on their purchase of about $1,200.

Deliveries of the VF 7 to customers are expected to begin by the Lunar New Year, which starts Feb. 10, 2024, the company said in a statement. VinFast has not said when the VF 7 will be available for reservations in the U.S., but it has said that it intends to sell the vehicle in the U.S., Electrek reported.