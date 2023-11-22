Popeyes is making its second most fan-favorite item permanent

While most talk about Popeyes since 2019 has been around the fried chicken sandwich, the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned chain has another viral item that caused crowds and excitement every time it was brought back as an LTO.

Popeyes' Ghost Pepper Wings first launched in 2014 and, while formerly only appearing occasionally for a few weeks at a time as a temporary promotion, had a lengthy stay on the menu this year alongside the chain's new Sweet N'Spicy wings.

Related: Popeyes Has Big Menu Plans Beyond the Chicken Sandwich

In advance of Thanksgiving, Popeyes announced that it would be making chicken wings a permanent menu item along with expanding the types of wings sold to five.

Popeyes is launching three new versions of its popular chicken wings. Restaurant Brands International

Popeyes says new wings line came from 'innovation, flavor and Louisiana roots'

Along with the Ghost Pepper and Sweet N'Spicy versions currently available, Popeyes stores across the country will now also sell Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan and Signature Hot — the latter is supposed to be even spicier than the Ghost Pepper Wings and is described as just a "touch of southern sweetness [...] for those who love the heat."

More Food + Dining:

"Building on the success of the Sweet N' Spicy Wings, Popeyes highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich, Popeyes is aiming to be a top player in the wings category," the chain said in a statement also calling "each one a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, flavor, and its Louisiana roots."

The wings will come in orders of six and sell for $5.99. The Roasted Garlic Parmesan version are described as having "the rich flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading" while the Honey BBQ have the "tangy tamarind, sweet honey and smoky molasses flavors" of barbecue sauce over the signature Popeyes breaded wings.

The new versions will be available at Popeyes restaurants across the country as of Wednesday, Nov. 22.

'We took time to get this right,' Popeyes exec says

"This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right," Amy Alarcon, the Popeyes head chef and VP of culinary innovation who is frequently described as "the mother of the chicken sandwich," said in a press statement. "[...] Now, we've found ways to add flavors on top for a variety of tastes our guests are sure to love. And with our Sweet 'N Spicy Wings recently becoming the highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich, we are beyond excited to unveil this full lineup."

To promote the new flavors, Popeyes is offering those who order them on their app or the Popeyes.com website a free six-piece item when they spend $10 or more on something else on the menu — the codes STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY and ONLY1WINGFLVR will all work to add the promotion to one's order.

In announcing the news, Popeyes also took a small dig at its competitors (and the rush of copycat fried chicken sandwich versions that hit the scene after the success of its own in 2019) by saying it will be "placing billboards near competitor restaurants, prompting consumers to reconsider their current wing choices and upgrade to Popeyes."