New Jersey issues major ban on these vehicles

New Jersey is known as the Garden State and environmental officials are looking to keep it that way.

Gardens, like people, need fresh air and since cars, buses and trucks powered by fossil fuels are major contributors to air pollution, state officials announced a plan that will eventually put the ICE – internal combustion engine – on ice.

Related: Tesla Chief Elon Musk's legal troubles mount with powerful new ruling

Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials announced the filing of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule to be adopted on Dec. 18.

With this rule, New Jersey joins a growing list of states, California, Vermont, New York, Washington, that are requiring vehicle manufacturers to make zero-emission vehicles an increasing percentage of their new light-duty vehicle sales beginning in model year 2027 and ramping up to 100% ZEVs by 2035.

Governor says plan 'will improve air quality'

“The steps we take today to lower emissions will improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for generations to come, all while increasing access to cleaner car choices,” Murphy said in a statement on Nov. 21.

The rule does not impose obligations on consumers or car dealers and provides compliance flexibilities for manufacturers.

It requires manufacturers of passenger cars and light-duty trucks to meet an annual ZEV requirement intended to increase the percentage of electric vehicles sold in New Jersey.

The rule also ensures that traditional gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles are manufactured to meet more stringent exhaust emission standards.

The rule will take effect starting in model year 2027. The Department of Environmental Protection said it does not ban gasoline cars, nor does it force consumers to buy EVs.

Rather, the rule will "provide certainty to vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, utilities, and charging infrastructure companies to make the long-term investments that will be crucial to large-scale deployment of light-duty ZEVs and consumer choice."

The announcement comes at a time when automakers have been curbing their electric vehicle goals in light of softening demand.

Still, state officials said that consumer demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, with the number of EVs in New Jersey growing to more than 123,000 and marking a 12% of new vehicle sales. EV sales surged 50% since last December.

Critics call policy 'a failure'

There were 6.4 million registered drivers in the state, according to Statista.

“This is a huge win not only for the environment, but for public health and the communities who suffer every day from the pollution from congested roadways,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.

The federal government has no ban put in place, but has set the goal of having 50% of new cars sales in the U.S. being electric by 2030.

Last year, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

Not everyone was thrilled with Murphy's green energy efforts.

Ray Cantor, deputy government affairs officer, New Jersey Business & Industry Association, said in a statement that “the failure of this policy can be seen nationally as manufacturers cut back on their previous commitments to EVs and have called for a pause in any mandates.”

"Such major decisions should be made by our elected legislators, not bureaucrats in Trenton," Canton said. "The ban on new gas-powered cars flies in the face of calls to make New Jersey more affordable."

"It is our hope that the Legislature finally exercises its authority to apply the brakes to this bureaucratic overreach before the problems with this mandate start," he said.