Microsoft's Shrewd OpenAI Play: The Rebel's Edge

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas Day volunteers needed for annual ‘Don’t Spend Christmas Alone’ event at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church Light the World Giving Machine to visit downtown Prescott Armed Tucson man convicted of transporting 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Yavapai County Up for a Thanksgiving hike? Opportunities for fall colors still remain in Prescott area Thanksgiving prices ease; supply of turkeys drives traditional dinner’s cost down Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest opens for 2023, seeks entries Prescott Valley Police offer Black Friday safety tips YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Microsoft's Shrewd OpenAI Play: The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 7:13 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including OpenAI reinstating CEO Sam Altman after Microsoft's move to hire him following his forced resignation, Nvidia facing tough restrictions on the China front, Guess taking a dip, Deere & Co. feeling the squeeze of high interest rates, and Autodesk's billings hitting the blender. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Boston basketball and Michigan VS Ohio State. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: