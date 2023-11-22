Microsoft's Shrewd OpenAI Play: The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including OpenAI reinstating CEO Sam Altman after Microsoft's move to hire him following his forced resignation, Nvidia facing tough restrictions on the China front, Guess taking a dip, Deere & Co. feeling the squeeze of high interest rates, and Autodesk's billings hitting the blender. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Boston basketball and Michigan VS Ohio State. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

