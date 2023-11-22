Light the World Giving Machine to visit downtown Prescott
In this file photo, residents in Gilbert, Arizona, gather to make their donations at a Giving Machine. Flagstaff is one of 24 worldwide locations for the machines, which make it easy to purchase and donate items such as clothing, eyeglasses, medicine, hygiene supplies, wheelchairs, sporting equipment, and even livestock, which are automatically donated to local and global charities. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints/Courtesy)