Latest companies to halt advertising spending on X after claims of anti-Semitism

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor Local governments come together to purchase 2,284 acres of Glassford Hill land Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr.

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Latest companies to halt advertising spending on X after claims of anti-Semitism

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 2:54 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, November 22nd.

Full Video Transcript Below: 

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks snapped a five-day winning streak Tuesday after the Federal Reserve indicated that it may need to keep rates higher for longer, with no hints of any rate cuts in the near future. Markets are still pricing in a 30 percent chance of rate cuts as soon as March.

Meanwhile, investors are reacting to a blowout earnings report from NVIDIA. The company saw its revenue triple as demand for its AI chips continues to boom. But NVIDIA is wary moving forward… The chipmaker warned of a potential negative impact next quarter due to China’s export restrictions.

In other news - at least a half a dozen companies have halted their ad spending on Elon Musk’s X. Big names including IBM, Disney, Paramount and Paris Hilton’s media company have all suspended ads on the platform.

And while not all of the organizations are specifying their reasoning for suspension, the moves come after concerns arose over pro-Nazi content on X, as well as Elon Musk seeming to be in favor of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on the platform.

Additionally, the NFL says it is quote “aware of instances of hate speech on X and have expressed our concerns directly to X both in the past and again in the last few days.”

As for Musk, X has now filed a lawsuit against non-profit Media Matters over what the CEO calls an intentionally deceptive report about anti-Semitism on the platform.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: