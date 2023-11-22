I test gadgets for a living, and my go-to portable battery for the iPhone is a steal right now for Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

I’m lucky to have the opportunity to try out a lot of gadgets at various price points, from flagship smartphones and TVs to earbuds and accessories that truly level up the experience. Over the last few months, I’ve added a new charger to my daily rotation, and it’s now receiving a massive price drop for Black Friday.

Meet the Anker Nano Power Bank 30W—a portable 10,000mAh battery pack with a built-in USB-C cable and two additional ports. Even cooler is the display that shows the percentage and time of battery life remaining based on what you’re charging. Right now, in black or “Shell White” it’s 30% off at just $35 on Amazon.

Whether I’m commuting into the city or on a long-haul international flight, the Anker Nano Power Bank 30W has found a way into my trusty Monos backpack or even into my pocket. The Nano Power Bank is under half a pound in weight, just slightly over 4-inches in height, around 2-inches wide, and just an inch thick. Simply, it’s ultra-portable, even with the built in USB-C cable.

Moreso, it’s the ideal length to plug in and easily rest an iPhone on. The built-in cable is not long enough to get tangled or become too cumbersome. The best part is that it can push out up to 30 watts of power so that it can fast-charge my iPhone 15 Pro Max. If I had another iPhone 15, I could do the same, and that’s also the case for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, S23 Ultra, or Google’s Pixel family of phones.

You aren’t just limited to recharging phones with this power bank, as I routinely use it to fuel up a tablet, a Nintendo Switch, and even a MacBook Air. You can also plug in a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch, if running low, into the USB-C or USB-A charging port. While I’m all aboard the USB-C train, I don’t mind the inclusion of a USB-A port here, as it also lets me get some more mileage out of older cables. You can also charge up to three devices from this compact power bank.

Considering this battery pack will eventually need to be recharged, you’ll be glad to know that the same built-in cable can also be used to charge the Nano Power Bank itself. It’s a pretty spectacular design. I normally get about 1.5 complete charges of my iPhone 15 Pro Max, although overall device usage will vary depending on whether it’s charging or being actively used. Having more than one device plugged in will also cause the battery to dwindle sooner.

Anker’s Nano Power Bank 30W is plenty versatile, as any good piece of technology should be, and while it is technically an accessory, it lets me get more out of a main device. Now, at just $35, I’ll be buying another one for myself and gifting it to my friends and family, as it’s a terrific holiday gift and the perfect size for a stocking stuffer.

