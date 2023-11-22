OFFERS
Edmunds has ideas for budget-minded drivers

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 5:03 p.m.

Buying a new car is such a big deal that it has its own category of greeting cards.

Springing for a brand new set of wheels ranks as one of the most expensive items people will purchase in their lives, along with buying a home and paying for a college education.

DON'T MISS: Tesla rival VinFast launches low-priced compact crossover SUV

Americans own their longest-kept cars for an average of about eight years, according to a survey by the Zebra insurance comparison site. The research found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents have owned their current cars for only five years or less.

Now brace yourself for a shock, but 80% of Americans considered cost before buying a new car. Other top factors include fuel economy, maintenance and performance.

The average car buyer paid $47,936 for a new vehicle last month, according to Kelley Blue Book, a 0.3% increase.

Comfort and fuel economy are factors for car buyers

Analysts attributed the price increase to the United Auto Workers strike and Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Free Report recent pullback of discounts. The electric-vehicle leader is "a big enough player now that that move alone raised the average sale price for a luxury car in America," KBB reported.

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates high and this may prevent car buyers from purchasing a new or used vehicle, KBB noted.

So with the price tag in mind, the people at Edmunds, in a project with the Associated Press, put together a list of five standout vehicles with starting prices less than $30,000, taking into account qualities such as comfort, fuel economy, driver assist features and practicality.

Buying a low-priced car doesn’t necessarily mean you have to settle for a subpar vehicle, Edmunds maintained. 

All the manufacturer-suggested-retail prices of the vehicles include destination charges.

The Honda  (HMC) - Get Free Report Civic took the small-car category, with "roomy seating, high fuel economy, and a pleasing amount of standard features even on the base LX trim level." The starting price is $25,045.

In the midsize-car category, the Kia K5 was cited for its distinctive styling and affordable price. The K5, which starts at $26,515, is also "quiet and comfortable on the highway and has easy-to-use controls and technology features."

Subaru BRZ: 'fun-to-drive sport coupe'

Looking for a small coupe? Edmunds recommends the Subaru BRZ  (FUJHY) - Get Free Report, which is described as "a textbook example of a fun-to-drive sport coupe." 

With a starting price of $29,615, the BRZ is lightweight and lively and provides a great handling feel of the road — "unlike most other new vehicles on sale today," Edmunds reported.

General Motors'  (GM) - Get Free Report Chevrolet Bolt may not be the most exciting electric vehicle on the market, but Edmunds said it was tough to beat for all-around value.

Starting at $27,495, the Bolt isn’t the best for long road trips because of its relatively slow DC charging capability, but the small hatchback offers a respectable EPA-estimated range of 259 miles on a full charge. 

Edmunds found from its own testing that the Bolt can go farther than that in real-world driving.

And, finally, we come to the hybrid. Hyundai's  (HYMTF) - Get Free Report Sonata Hybrid, which "grabs your attention with distinctive styling and cool features such as an available solar panel roof." 

"It's more efficient than its predecessor and packed with tons of attractive technology," Edmunds said. "Add in a pleasing driving experience, abundant comfort and a spacious cabin, and you've got one of the best hybrid sedans available."

The starting price is $29,565.

