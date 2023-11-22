Dyson's coveted hair tools and vacuums are up to 60% off at this unexpected Black Friday sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The best Black Friday sales are those on items you never thought you’d ever be able to afford. But thanks to a really good sale, you finally can. While you might think of Nordstrom Rack for its fashion deals, right now the retailer has some of Dyson’s most popular items on deep discounts, including the brand’s famously great hair tools and vacuum cleaners. See below for our top picks, and as with any Black Friday and Dyson sale, be sure to snag these before they sell out.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $300 (was $430) at Nordstrom Rack

Known to be one of the best hair dryers on the market, this Dyson model is lightweight and dries hair in a flash. It even comes with five different attachments, including one meant to tame flyaways and reduce frizz. The below Supersonic models are also 30% off.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Prussian Blue/Copper, $300 (was $430) at Nordstrom Rack

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Nickel/Copper, $300 (was $430) at Nordstrom Rack

Dyson Supersonic in White/Silver, $300 (was $430) at Nordstrom Rack

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Vacuum, $290 (was $380) at Nordstrom Rack

This exceptionally powerful vacuum can handle all types of flooring, from plush shag carpets to smooth marble. It’s also particularly skilled at sucking up pet hair and can run for 60 minutes on a single charge.

Dyson Corrale Straightener, $200 (was $500) at Nordstrom Rack

If it’s sleeker hair you’re after, the high-tech Dyson Corrale uses flexing copper alloy plates to straighten and make hair shine. With a focus on protecting your hair’s health, the straightener has three precise heat settings and intelligent heat control that ensures the temperature never wavers. You also have the option to charge the straightener for 30 minutes of cord-free styling. Get it now for $300 off.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan, $350 (was $500) at Nordstrom Rack

A single machine that can heat, cool and purify the air? This Dyson can do it all. Perfect for small spaces or for those who just want a perfect temperature year-round, this fan can purify and heat (or cool) a room simultaneously. For Black Friday, it’s now 30% off.

