Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest opens for 2023, seeks entries

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police offer Black Friday safety tips YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor Local governments come together to purchase 2,284 acres of Glassford Hill land Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest opens for 2023, seeks entries
$1,000 cash to 1st-place winner; submit your address, photo for list

Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter, who reside on Main Street in Mayer, won first-place honors in the 2022 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest for their display. (Debra Winters/Courier file)

Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter, who reside on Main Street in Mayer, won first-place honors in the 2022 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest for their display. (Debra Winters/Courier file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 5 p.m.

The Courier Cares Christmas Lighting list and contest is on again — for the sixth consecutive year. This year, the contest is offering $1,000 cash for first place, $500 for second, and $250 for third.

Entries are being accepted from anyone in the Quad Cities beginning Thanksgiving Day; you need not be a subscriber.

photo

Courier Cares

The deadline for entries is noon Monday, Dec. 11; voting by the public is from noon Dec. 12 through noon Dec. 19.

The Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest is free and open to everyone, said Tim Wiederaenders, editor of The Daily Courier and Prescott News Network.

The Courier is compiling the list of homes displaying Christmas decorations; for a complete list of the rules, terms and condictions, visit couriercontest.com.

“It is a great way to embrace the Christmas season — giving back to the community, at least through a lighted display. I love driving to see what people are doing,” Wiederaenders said.

photo

The Nativity scene at the home of Bill and Glenna Davis, first-place winners in the 2020 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest, 3883 Twisted Trails in Yavapai Hills, Prescott. (Courier file)

Beginning at noon Dec. 12, the public will get to vote online for the prize winners, he said. And the locations are printable for free. As entries are submitted they will be added.

The contest is open to everyone in western Yavapai County — the quad-city area. The Courier urges everyone to enter, whether they’re interested in or eligible for the prizes or not, so readers will have plenty of homes to view during the holidays, Wiederaenders said.

To put your home’s address on the list, visit couriercontest.com; again, the deadline to enter is noon Monday, Dec. 11. After the voting, winners will be announced on dCourier.com and in The Daily Courier.

All entries must include the full street address, the nearest cross street on each side of the house, a brief description of the décor, hours when your light display generally is turned on, your name, and phone numbers where Courier employees can reach you during the day.

Prior first-place winners may not win the contest again for two years; however, they are allowed to submit their address for viewing. To clarify, only the first-place winner is ineligible to win again for two years. Past second- and third-place winners are allowed to win. In fact, Russell and Ramona Schweinfurter of Mayer won first-place honors in the 2022 lighting contest for their display; they had won second place two straight years prior.

The Courier will not publish any phone numbers. Please list your name as you would like it to appear on the online map and in the newspaper, e.g., “Bob and Mary Smith” or “The Smith Family.”

In addition, the Courier is urging people to upload a photo of their home, which also will be displayed online, so entrants have a better chance of winning. Many readers might choose winners based only on photos, Wiederaenders said. Send the high-resolution photos through the online form.

If you have any questions, call Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.

For those without computer or internet access, mail your entry to Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest, c/o The Daily Courier, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Photos will not be returned.

Tips for display success

1 – Have fun with it. Serious, clean lights on one house and whimsical decorations on another have both won in the past.

2 – While some people take this contest very seriously, the goal is entertainment – for passersby as well as camaraderie among neighbors.

3 – Don’t be afraid to ask people to vote for you, a prior winner said.

4 – LEDs, LEDs, LEDs. As opposed to old incandescent bulbs, LEDs use about 5% of the electricity that traditional bulbs use. They may be a little more expensive, but they are safer, saving energy, and last longer.

5 – Buy the lights after Christmas, if you can, when they are on sale.

Ryan Blauvelt, Dewey’s “Clark Griswold” who won the contest in 2018 and 2019, told the Courier: “It’s about the spirit of the season.”

— Prescott News Network

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: