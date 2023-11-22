OFFERS
Bugatti's newest offerings are perfect gifts for car enthusiasts this holiday season

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 9:26 p.m.

Many car enthusiasts would agree that the ultimate miracle this holiday season would be seeing a brand new Bugatti Chiron in the driveway come Christmas morning. 

But with a price tag of over $3.3 million, it is highly unlikely that parents — I mean Santa Claus — are going to give even the best behaved car enthusiasts the W16-engined, 260 mile-an-hour hypercar any time soon. 

A driver maneuvers a Bugatti Chiron sports car in front of "Cafe de l'Esplanade", in Paris.

LUDOVIC MARIN&solGetty Images

However, the mechanical wizards from Molsheim, France know that something from Bugatti is something that people of all ages would like to see as gifts this holiday season and have come up with a compromise. 

Bugatti has collated a series of branded items at different price points that are inspired in some way by their cars. 

The least expensive item touted by Bugatti is a $49.99, 905-piece Lego Technic set modeled after its latest Bolide hypercar. Finished in either yellow or the signature Bugatti Agile Blue, the detailed set features many working elements like a model W16 engine and scissor doors. 

Those with a love for music would certainly love a pair of Bugatti-branded Master & Dynamic MW08 earphones. These $399 wireless earbuds are a step-up from your run-of-the-mill AirPods, even your AirPods Pro — not because of the Bugatti branding, but Master & Dynamic's active noise cancelling that features six microphones. 

If headphones are not your style, or you prefer sitting down to listen to music, Bugatti has partnered with Tidal-Audio for a special set of speakers. Modeled after the Chiron hypercar, the speakers add a bit of supercar flair for a high performance hi-fi setup. Depending on specific setup, these speakers are for those who value sound more than even their cars, as they start at a whopping $450,000. 

Watches are a popular gift, and Bugatti has two different flavors to pick from. For those who cannot get enough of their smartwatch, Bugatti offers its Bugatti Ceramique Titane Edition smartwatch for $1,290. This titanium watch comes in four different styles inspired by different models of their cars and features removable ceramic bezels, straps and has up to 15 days of battery life. 

For the horologist in your life, Bugatti offers a special edition Chiron timepiece made in collaboration with celebrated New York City jeweler Jacob & Co. This $400,000 rose gold timepiece blends elements from both the automotive and watchmaking worlds in a package that fits on the wrist. Described by Jacob & Co. as a "true engine on the wrist," the special watch features extensive design elements, including a miniature model of a Bugatti W16 engine that operates alongside the unwinding tourbillion.  

More Technology:

Other items include Fabergé-style jeweled eggs by Asprey, a $1,995 pair of sunglasses and a $330 carbon fiber bottle of Champagne Carbon.

