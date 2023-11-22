Amazon's bestselling 'incredibly soft' bed sheets with 217,000 perfect ratings are 49% off in Black Friday deal

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police offer Black Friday safety tips YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor Local governments come together to purchase 2,284 acres of Glassford Hill land Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon's bestselling 'incredibly soft' bed sheets with 217,000 perfect ratings are 49% off in Black Friday deal

Natalia Finnis-Smart
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 4 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having comfortable bed sheets is important to make sure you’re setting yourself up to get a good night’s sleep; the quality of your covers can negatively, or positively, impact your rest cycles, comfort level, and overall sleep patterns. Ahead of Black Friday 2023, Amazon is doing everyone a favor by cutting the price of its bestselling sheets and pillowcase set by a massive 49%.

Currently the no. 1 bestseller in its category, CGK Unlimited’s 4-Piece Set is surprisingly affordable, even during a big sale, dropping in price to just $25 for a queen set. For the price, you get two pillowcases along with a flat and fitted sheet. Everything is made from microfiber material and can fit on mattresses up to 16 inches in width, and the set comes in a whopping 45 colors so you’ll be able to match any color scheme. (Discounts vary by color.)

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bedding Sheet Set, $25.49 (was $50) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

With over 215,000 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t get enough of how cozy the set feels. Many praise the bedding’s “incredibly soft” texture and “comfy” style.

“I love how soft these sheets are,” one shopper commented. “I’m very ‘textile’ and can’t stand any sheets if they are not soft, and these have finally hit the mark!! I have placed these on my favorites list so I can find them when I need more or other colors!!”

Some even say that the sheets are better than silk, which is often a go-to for a luxuriously smooth fabric, and others appreciate the quality and durability, noting the sheets don’t get worn out after going through the laundry. “These sheets are heaven! I am ultra-sensitive to fabrics and these are honestly the most comfortable sheets I’ve ever owned,” a buyer reported. “They washed up beautifully, dried quickly, and [were] virtually wrinkle-free.”

If you want to max out your sleep comfort this winter, grab this CGK Bedding Set on Amazon while this incredible Black Friday deal lasts

More Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals:

This story originally appeared on Parade.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: