Amazon's bestselling 'incredibly soft' bed sheets with 217,000 perfect ratings are 49% off in Black Friday deal

Having comfortable bed sheets is important to make sure you’re setting yourself up to get a good night’s sleep; the quality of your covers can negatively, or positively, impact your rest cycles, comfort level, and overall sleep patterns. Ahead of Black Friday 2023, Amazon is doing everyone a favor by cutting the price of its bestselling sheets and pillowcase set by a massive 49%.

Currently the no. 1 bestseller in its category, CGK Unlimited’s 4-Piece Set is surprisingly affordable, even during a big sale, dropping in price to just $25 for a queen set. For the price, you get two pillowcases along with a flat and fitted sheet. Everything is made from microfiber material and can fit on mattresses up to 16 inches in width, and the set comes in a whopping 45 colors so you’ll be able to match any color scheme. (Discounts vary by color.)

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bedding Sheet Set, $25.49 (was $50) at Amazon

With over 215,000 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t get enough of how cozy the set feels. Many praise the bedding’s “incredibly soft” texture and “comfy” style.

“I love how soft these sheets are,” one shopper commented. “I’m very ‘textile’ and can’t stand any sheets if they are not soft, and these have finally hit the mark!! I have placed these on my favorites list so I can find them when I need more or other colors!!”

Some even say that the sheets are better than silk, which is often a go-to for a luxuriously smooth fabric, and others appreciate the quality and durability, noting the sheets don’t get worn out after going through the laundry. “These sheets are heaven! I am ultra-sensitive to fabrics and these are honestly the most comfortable sheets I’ve ever owned,” a buyer reported. “They washed up beautifully, dried quickly, and [were] virtually wrinkle-free.”

If you want to max out your sleep comfort this winter, grab this CGK Bedding Set on Amazon while this incredible Black Friday deal lasts

