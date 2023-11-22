OFFERS
Airline Black Friday sales are already here (this is how you score a cheap flight)

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: November 22, 2023 5:55 p.m.

Thanksgiving may have not even started yet but airlines are already announcing Black Friday sales for those who want to score some early deals on plane tickets. 

As with all such sales, the best savings can be had by those who not just book fast but also commit to traveling in the future rather than looking for a getaway at the last minute.

Related: Delta adds a route U.S. tourists have been begging for

For those looking for a tropical getaway, New York-based JetBlue  (JBLU) - Get Free Report is offering a Thanksgiving sale on flight, cruise and vacation packages for those booking between now and 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 29.

The tail end of a JetBlue aircraft.

Shutterstock

'Lock in your 2024 dream vacation' now, JetBlue says

Popular vacation packages on the JetBlue site include flight and all-inclusive resort deals for Mexican resorts, flight-theme park packages for Florida and deals for cruises with companies such as Royal Caribbean  (RCL) - Get Free Report and Norwegian Cruise Line  (NWARF) - Get Free Report.

More Travel:

The promo code "UNWRAP50" will get one $50 off packages that cost $1,000 or more while the promo code "UNWRAP200" gets one a $200 discount off packages that cost more than $3,000. There is also "UNWRAP400" and "UNWRAP750" for $400 and  $750 off packages that cost more than a respective $5,000 or $8,000. 

While the booking needs to be made by Nov. 29, one can choose travel dates up to a year in advance — you can put down a $99 deposit and pay the rest of the balance 30 days prior to departure.

Europe on your mind? Low-cost carrier has Black Friday sale

"Booking through JetBlue Vacations isn't just about getting a trip; it's about getting the best bang for your buck," JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry told the Travel And Leisure magazine. "It's the perfect chance to lock in your 2024 dream vacation and create unforgettable moments."

For those craving a European getaway, Icelandic low-cost carrier Play is offering 35% off flights to capitals such as Iceland, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Copenhagen, Dublin, and Amsterdam from several Eastern North American cities for those who book between Nov. 24 and 28.

One needs only to go on the airline's website and search for the flight dates and destination one wants. A one-way ticket between New York and London costs $124 on certain dates in mid-December while a flight between Toronto and Paris will set one back $135 if booked in advance mid-week. 

The promotion also has one-way flights between Washington, D.C. and Reykjavik (although the country is currently on edge over the risk of an exploding volcano) for $109 — the bottom price is also what one can pay for flights from New York to Copenhagen, Dublin and Amsterdam. The only nuance is that you can't use the sale for a last-minute ticket as travel dates need to fall between December 2023 and May 2024. The price range of around $100 is also available only during colder times of the year and goes up during the popular spring and summer travel periods.

"Don't know what to give that hard-to-shop-for loved one?" the airline says of the deal. "Friends and families can surprise a loved one with a trip to their dream European vacation this holiday season. With eight destinations available for this deal, there is a location for every loved one."

