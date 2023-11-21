OFFERS
Tuesday, Nov. 21
YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run

YCSO seeks the public’s help in identifying this vehicle that was involved in an injury hit and run on Friday, Oct. 6, at about 8:30 a.m. (YCSO/Courtesy)

YCSO seeks the public’s help in identifying this vehicle that was involved in an injury hit and run on Friday, Oct. 6, at about 8:30 a.m. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 21, 2023 8:30 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help. Please be on the lookout for this vehicle that was involved in an injury hit and run on Friday, Oct. 6, at about 8:30 a.m. hours near the Intersection of Page Springs Road and East Oak Grove Lane, about a half a mile from Cornville Road on the northbound shoulder. Witnesses say the driver of the truck intentionally swerved into two cyclists causing one cyclist to go down hard and sustain broken ribs, bad abrasions and lacerations to the forehead. The driver fled the scene northbound from that location on Page Springs Road. The image at right is a still from a video provided by a local business after a search for surveillance cameras in the area, however no plate is visible.

The suspect was described as a white male, brown medium length hair, wearing a brown ball cap, plaid shirt, under age 30.

Anyone with information please call Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

