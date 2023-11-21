United Airlines films rom-com at major airport

Wonder what the gargoyles will have to say about this.

Visitors to Denver International Airport have been greeted by a pair of two cast bronze gargoyles known as "Notre Denver."

DON'T MISS: OpenAI workers deliver hard-nosed message to board

But those gargoyles aren't the only recognizable figures seen at DIA, as it's called.

Employees appear in film

Now Denver International Airport is the scene of a holiday-themed short film from United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report called "Love in Plane Sight."

The romantic comedy is on United social channels, the airline’s website and will debut on flights Dec. 1 with a tagline that asks "Do you believe in love at first flight?"

The film was created in-house by United and its production partner, Hidden Content, and features cameos from real United employees.

Our story concerns Elle Towe, "an overworked astronomer" who says her "life partner is the sky" and who is dreading telling her parents why she is still single.

She, of course, meets the man of her dreams at the airport when he slams into her and spills her gingerbread latte all over her sweater. Can you say "meet cute"?

The guy's name, by the way, is Sam K. Young, but his friends call him Sky.

C'mon, you know these two will be sitting next to each other on the same plane--in this case, United Polaris business class--and wind up falling in love. The flick ends a year later with the two now married and jetting off to Hawaii.

United expects 'influx of travelers'

The film includes appearances by carolers, Santa Claus and employees with elf ears, but no gargoyles, which is probably a good thing, given their sarcastic view of the world.

And since it clocks in at 5:45 minutes, "Love in Plane Sight" is a lot like a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, only shorter.

United spokesman Russell Carlton told the Denver Post that the film will be among the holiday movies and TV shows available for free through the airline’s inflight entertainment.

“This holiday season, United anticipates an influx of travelers, which means busy airports and people looking for ways to simplify and enjoy the journey,” Carlton said.

United, which is DIA's largest carrier, anticipates flying 5.9 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 17-29.

A little over three-quarters of a million of those are expected to fly out of Denver. United said it averages more than 450 departures daily from DIA.

Overall, about 4.7 million people are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period, according to the American Automobile Association. That’s an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022 and the highest number since 2005.