United Airlines films rom-com at major airport

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat The Gingerbread Lady whips up some magic, pie at Chino Valley library Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee With a Cop set for Dec. 13 Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Nov. 29 Possible land purchase could speed state park to protect Verde headwaters

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

United Airlines films rom-com at major airport

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 4:27 p.m.

Wonder what the gargoyles will have to say about this.

Visitors to Denver International Airport have been greeted by a pair of two cast bronze gargoyles known as "Notre Denver."

DON'T MISS: OpenAI workers deliver hard-nosed message to board

But those gargoyles aren't the only recognizable figures seen at DIA, as it's called. 

Employees appear in film

Now Denver International Airport is the scene of a holiday-themed short film from United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Free Report called "Love in Plane Sight." 

The romantic comedy is on United social channels, the airline’s website and will debut on flights Dec. 1 with a tagline that asks "Do you believe in love at first flight?"

The film was created in-house by United and its production partner, Hidden Content, and features cameos from real United employees.

Our story concerns Elle Towe, "an overworked astronomer" who says her "life partner is the sky" and who is dreading telling her parents why she is still single. 

She, of course, meets the man of her dreams at the airport when he slams into her and spills her gingerbread latte all over her sweater. Can you say "meet cute"?

The guy's name, by the way, is Sam K. Young, but his friends call him Sky.

C'mon, you know these two will be sitting next to each other on the same plane--in this case, United Polaris business class--and wind up falling in love. The flick ends a year later with the two now married and jetting off to Hawaii.

United expects 'influx of travelers'

The film includes appearances by carolers, Santa Claus and employees with elf ears, but no gargoyles, which is probably a good thing, given their sarcastic view of the world. 

And since it clocks in at 5:45 minutes, "Love in Plane Sight" is a lot like a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, only shorter.

United spokesman Russell Carlton told the Denver Post that the film will be among the holiday movies and TV shows available for free through the airline’s inflight entertainment.

“This holiday season, United anticipates an influx of travelers, which means busy airports and people looking for ways to simplify and enjoy the journey,” Carlton said.

United, which is DIA's largest carrier, anticipates flying 5.9 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 17-29. 

A little over three-quarters of a million of those are expected to fly out of Denver. United said it averages more than 450 departures daily from DIA.

Overall, about 4.7 million people are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period, according to the American Automobile Association. That’s an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022 and the highest number since 2005.

  • Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: