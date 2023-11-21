These are the stores participating in Cyber Monday

Black Friday has become an unofficial national holiday in the United States. After folks have stuffed themselves full of Thanksgiving turkey the holiday shopping season officially begins. Stores have found ways to offload the Friday crowds onto the surrounding calendar dates — including Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2022: Behind the scenes at a FedEx Express facility in Garden City, New York. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

What is Cyber Monday?

Retailers have found creative ways to stretch out the shopping festivities across the weekend. The big sales all lead to the final shopping day: Cyber Monday.

The first Cyber Monday took place way back in 2005. The Monday after Thanksgiving was already a huge revenue day for retailers — mostly in the e-commerce space. Whether it's the convenience of shopping from home or the leftover gift items not found in stores, consumers were naturally turning to the internet to fulfill their shopping needs.

These days, Cyber Monday is the one holiday shopping event you can fully take part in while staying in your pajamas. The craze has grown substantially over the years. In 2020, shoppers spent a record $10.7 billion taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals.

Related: 15 of Amazon's most anticipated Black Friday Deals are already live

Biggest brands participating in Cyber Monday 2023: Amazon, Target, Walmart & more

No retailer knows the benefits of online sales events like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. Is the company that made Prime Day a thing participating in Cyber Monday 2023? You betcha — sales have been going since Nov. 17. Find deals on any and every kind of gift, from apparel to electronics and more. Some sales have already begun.

For those on the hunt for electronics, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Free Report has been offering all kinds of deals as early as Nov. 17. From televisions to refrigerators, in-store and online deals will abound through this Cyber Monday.

Best Buy advertises Cyber Monday sales on its company website. VIEW press&solGetty Images

Mega-retailer Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report is building up some anticipation for its Black Friday weekend event. Deals on all kinds of goodies will go live online on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST. In-store shoppers can scoop up their gifts on Black Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time.

Related: How much does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade cost and who pays for it?

Where else can you get a new TV and enough potato chips to feed a gymnasium full of children? Good ol' Costco (COST) - Get Free Report — the buy-in-bulk retailer has already kicked off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals online.

Target (TGT) - Get Free Report has also joined the early birds, offering online and in-store sales starting Nov. 19. Shopping deals will run all the way through the weekend. But after that, Target will release a new series of exclusive online deals during its two-day Cyber Monday 2023 event at Target.com or through the Target app.

Macy's (M) - Get Free Report is kicking off the holiday season with Cyber Monday deals starting on Sunday, Nov. 26. The two-day shopping event will feature deals online, in-stores, and through the Macy's app.

For all your home furnishing gifts, Wayfair (W) - Get Free Report has already begun the Cyber Monday 2023 event. Sales will run until Nov. 27.

Need to get that old household project done for the holidays? Home Depot (HD) - Get Free Report will kick off its Cyber Monday sales on Nov. 27. If you just can't wait, Lowe's starts Cyber Monday on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Cyber Monday 2023's hottest items

Unsurprisingly, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report products like the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch are always high-demand gifts. The good news is that deals on these gadgets are easy to find — you'll just have to do a little price shopping.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Apple Stores are offering store credit up to $200 for certain purchases. Be sure to weigh those benefits with sales on Apple products at other stores like Best Buy and Amazon.

Related: The 13 best Black Friday 2023 Apple deals you can shop on Amazon now

If Santa plans on putting a Nintendo (NTDOY) - Get Free Report Switch underneath your tree this year, there are several retailers hosting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and even Macy's all have various deals on the coveted game console.

An attendee at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 plays a video game on a Nintendo Switch gaming console. Tomohiro Ohsumi&solGetty Images

Makeup is always a great gift — anyone who likes it knows you can never have too much! Sephora (LVMHF) - Get Free Report cuts right to the chase with Cyber Week. Each day, news deals will surface on the site. Pro tip, ask your gift recipient about their favorite brands — that's how deals are sorted!

Similarly, bath products are always a luxurious gift. Head to Bath & Body Works (BBWI) - Get Free Report on Cyber Monday Nov. 27 to stock up on bubble bath and other smell-good pamper products.

Outdoorsy types already know that Patagonia (HGLD) - Get Free Report doesn't participate in Black Friday. But you can find Patagonia products at other retailers like REI, which has a Cyber Week starting on Black Friday and running through Dec. 4.

Nike (NKE) - Get Free Report has already kicked off Black Friday deals that will change daily. Check the site's top menu bar for a checkout code to get another 25% off of select styles.

A view of the Nike sneakers worn by Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks. David Berding&solGetty Images

For those who are obsessed with the perfect fit of Lululemon (LULU) - Get Free Report workout gear, daily deals have already started appearing on the website. As the shopping holiday gets closer, check the site for more deals for Cyber Monday 2023.