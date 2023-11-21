The 13 best Black Friday 2023 Apple deals you can shop on Amazon now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The biggest sales period of the year officially kicks off on Black Friday, and it's known for all-time low prices on big-ticket items and record price drops on everything from appliances, gadgets, and TVs to clothing and home needs.

Whether you’re shopping for someone with dreams set on AirPods Max or if you’ve been eyeing an iPad or a Mac, now is an excellent time to score all sorts of Apple gadgets for less, thanks to Black Friday deals. Shopping ahead of the holidays will also help ensure everything you want is in stock and arrives on time.

Ahead, we’re breaking out the best Black Friday Apple deals that you can shop right now. Keep checking back as we’ll be updating this daily.

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C, $190 (was $249) at Amazon

If you want the best earbuds that Apple makes, look no further than AirPods Pro second-generation with USB-C. They boast three listening modes—Adaptive Audio, active noise cancelation, and Adaptive Transparency—a long playback time, and support Spatial Audio with head tracking. Better yet, they’re 24% off at Amazon for $190, the lowest price ever.

AirPods 3rd Gen, $140 (was $169) at Amazon

If you don’t want to fully seal off your ears and still hear some of the world around you, consider AirPods third-generation. They are very similar to AirPods Pro without silicone ear-tips and a compact design with a shorter stem and are resistant to sweat and water. You’ll also find support for Spatial Audio with Head Tracking and robust playback for any mix genre.

AirPods 2nd Gen, $80 (was $129) at Amazon

AirPods for under $100 is a reality right now, thanks to a 38% discount on the second-generation. These stick with the original, longer stem design that made original AirPods so popular, and they don’t fully seal off your ear either. You simply plop them in and start playback, AirPods second-generation will even auto resume thanks to onboard sensors.

AirPods Max, $450 (was $549) at Amazon

Apple’s most premium headphones—AirPods Max—are seeing a sharp 18% discount to kick off November, which brings them to just $450 in green or silver. With build materials like aluminum, stainless steel, and proprietary mesh, they not only feel premium but deliver an ultra-cozy experience. You can expect epic playback for any genre paired with support for Spatial Audio and two listening modes to help you focus or hear your surroundings.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, $179 (was $249) at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is now at the lowest price we've tracked, thanks to a fresh 28% discount on Amazon. It makes the most value-filled Apple Watch even more affordable, and it’s an excellent choice if you don’t need every bell and whistle. It boasts a vibrant Retina display that illuminates when you interact with it and supports activity tracking and a swift watchOS 9 experience.

Apple Watch Series 9, $329 (was $399) at Amazon

Now, at an even larger markdown, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the flagship smartwatch for most iPhone users. At just $329 for the 41mm and $359 for the 45mm, you get a vibrant, always-on display that makes it easy to respond to messages, track a workout, and even get directions. It all runs swiftly thanks to the latest S9 chip from Apple, and the Series 9 supports the innovative new Double Tap gesture. However, you'll want to move quickly, as some colors are already sold out.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, $739 (was $799) at Amazon

With a design that makes this smartwatch fit for any activity and the best battery life of any Apple Watch, it's safe to say the Ultra punches above the Series 9 and SE. It also costs a bit more with a $799 price tag, but ahead of Black Friday, you can get it for just $739—a new low thanks to an 8% discount. It comes in just one color, but is made from titanium with a super bright 49mm Always-On Retina display.

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

13-inch MacBook Air with M1, $750 (was $999) at Amazon

Even with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, you cannot beat the value of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1. Available in your choice of gold, silver, or Space Gray, the M1 chip powers the vibrant 13-inch Retina display, seriously stretches the battery life, and eliminates the need for a fan entirely. Score it now for a massive 25% off at just $750 on Amazon.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2, $1,050 (was $1,299) at Amazon

Thanks to double discounts on Amazon, Apple’s excellent 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is just $1,050 after a $249 discount. This MacBook pairs an expansive 15-inch Liquid Retina display in an ultra-portable design that can truly go anywhere. Plus, the M2 chip lets you game, video, or photo edit and do any task on this machine.

Best Black Friday iPad Deals

9th Gen iPad, $230 (was $329) at Amazon

Yes, the 9th Gen iPad has a Home button with Touch ID, but don’t let that fool you. Behind the thicker bezels around the 10.2-inch Retina display is the feisty A13 Bionic chip, which lets you accomplish pretty much anything you could want to do on an iPad. From splitting the screen in half for multitasking to gaming or streaming the latest hit TV show, the 9th Gen iPad offers great performance. It’s also 24% off at $249 for the entry-level model with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

10th Gen iPad, $349 (was $449) at Amazon

Moving up the iPad family, we reach the 10th Gen, which features the faster A14 Bionic chip and a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s a bit more swift, and the front-facing camera with support for CenterStage lives on the longer side of the tablet. It comes in four fun shades, starts with 64GB of storage, and is 11% off at $399.

iPad Air 5th Gen, $500 (was $599) at Amazon

Apple’s iPad Air is the best “Pro” iPad option for the mass market thanks to the M1 chip inside, which enables more advanced multitasking called Stage Manager. Additionally, it can blaze through more advanced tasks and is just ultra-fluid. For the price, you also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and higher-quality cameras all around.

iPad Mini 6th Gen, $400 (was $499) at Amazon

If you’re after an ultra-portable tablet, consider the 6th Gen iPad Mini since it’s lightweight and features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. iPadOS and any application runs smoothly thanks to the A15 Bionic processor powering the iPad Mini. Pairing it with an Apple Pencil—USB-C or second-generation—makes it the perfect digital notebook as well.