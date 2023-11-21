Popular cereal gets Bud Light treatment after sneaky marketing campaign

It's been well over six months since the onset of the Bud Light outrage, but the anti-woke culture wars rage on.

Some folks might not even know that Kid Rock was the first one to actually begin calling for a boycott of the light beer, which partnered with transgender model Dylan Mulvaney to promote March Madness (as in, the month eight months ago).

In response, Kid Rock posted himself firing a gun at a collection of Bud Light cans on Twitter.

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible: f*** Bud light. And f*** Anheuser-Busch," he says after unloading on multiple racks of the beer. "Have a terrific day."

Kid Rock later explained that his outrage at Bud Light was that the beer company was trying to attempt a political messaging campaign.

"I was like, but by sending that can to the trans kid, you kind of signal to us, you support this lifestyle and more importantly like men being in women's sports, or in my granddaughter's locker room, most of us draw a hard line right there," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "Nah, no, no, no, no. What like -- what are you doing?"

Since then, plenty of other brands have had their feet held to the fire over similar campaigns. Target (TGT) - Get Free Report was mired in a similar transgender branding frenzy this summer and other brands, like Harry's Razors, were briefly targeted for their left-leaning leadership.

And even though it's been eight months since the Bud Light beginning of it all, another brand has begun to come under fire for its branding.

Cereal comes under fire for Bud Light woke maneuver

Kellogg's-owned Froot Loops is now the latest target of a Bud Light style campaign to boycott the cereal after running a promotion in Canada.

Users on social media posted photos of the cereal box encouraging consumers to visit their digital library centered on equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Fruit Loops is now encouraging kids to go online and read their free library of woke propaganda pic.twitter.com/uLaP0TGfXB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2023

Others posted photos of the sides of the cereal box, which reportedly encourages kids to start practicing their pronouns.

Don’t forget to use the correct pronouns on your Cereal Box 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/JInDDHFhME — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) November 19, 2023

Though the campaign only appears to be running in Canada, users from all around X sounded off.

"I bet they don’t encourage kids read their ingredients," the official handle of the U.S. Libertarian party tweeted in response.

Stop feeding your kids junk sugary cereal. The true American breakfast is bacon & eggs. — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) November 19, 2023

"Kids starting the day off right with 6 servings of sugar and a side of woke indoctrination," another wrote.

Kids starting the day off right with 6 servings of sugar and a side of woke indoctrination — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2023

"I stopped buying this poison long ago," another wrote.

I stopped buying this poison long ago — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) November 19, 2023

According to Froot Loops' official digital library website, the free online resource "was created with the help of our partners at BGC Canada [formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada] and Kids Can Press to help families explore diverse topics."

Kids can read books on topics like gender empowerment, kindness, the environment, and female education abroad.