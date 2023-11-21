Nvidia earnings in focus as AI hype translates to record high stock, profit surge

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat The Gingerbread Lady whips up some magic, pie at Chino Valley library Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee With a Cop set for Dec. 13 Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Nov. 29 Possible land purchase could speed state park to protect Verde headwaters

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Nvidia earnings in focus as AI hype translates to record high stock, profit surge

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 11:30 a.m.

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report shares are set to open at a fresh all-time high Tuesday ahead of the AI chipmaker's highly-anticipated third quarter earnings, slated for after the closing bell. 

Nvidia, the first chipmaker to top the $1 trillion mark in terms of market value following its blockbuster spring update that converted AI hype to tangible profit growth, is expected to see earnings rise nearly five-fold from last year to $3.37 per share. 

Group third quarter revenues, meanwhile, are likely to have risen around 170% from last year to $16.2 billion, according to analysts' forecasts, as the insatiable demand for AI technologies, and the chips that power them, continues unabated. 

The revenue gains are also coming alongside impressive profitability, with third quarter gross margins expected at around 72.5%, with a 2% margin of error, a level that represents its commanding share of the potential $1 trillion AI market.

Goldman Sachs, which added Nvidia to its closely-tracked 'conviction buy' list last month, argues the chipmaker will "maintain its statues as the accelerated computing industry standard for the foreseeable future given its competitive moat and the urgency with which customers are developing and deploying increasingly complex AI models."

Nvidia outlook in focus amid AI demand surge

That view has investors keenly tracking the group's near-term revenue outlook, which it will release alongside today's third quarter earnings. Analysts expect Nvidia to forecast revenues for the three months ending in January, its fiscal fourth quarter, to rise two-fold from last year to $17.8 billion, with a bottom line of $3.77 per share. 

A key caveat to that forecast, however, as well as projections for Nvidia's 2025 fiscal year, is linked to the U.S. government's recent restrictions on high tech exports to China, which were toughened in October to include the group's A800 and H800 semiconductors.

Nvidia noted in a Securities and Exchange Commission that "given the demand worldwide for our products, we don’t expect a near-term meaningful impact on our financial results" as a result of the new U.S. restrictions, but the longer-term implications could be significant. 

Media reports suggest Nvidia is set to unveil a new series of AI chips, designed for customers in China, that will comply with new export rules and investors will likely seek clarity on the timing of their release when CEO Jensen Huang speaks to investors later this evening.

"If Nvidia is unable to find a compliant and performant GPU to ship to China, the export controls are likely to be a headwind in FY2025," said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh, who carries an 'overweight' rating with a $650 price target on Nvidia stock. 

"We see a potential ~20% impact, which will likely prove conservative given outsized demand for generative AI and are still modeling $82 billion in FY2025 Data Center revenues vs. $101 billion prior (to the export controls)," he added. 

New chips may cushion China export impact

That revenue hit may be cushioned, however, by the release earlier this month of Nvidia's new H200 chip, which it says will be faster offer more memory to power both generative AI and large-language models than its H100 predecessor.

The new chips, which are expected to ship in early 2024, will also make it easier for clients to run AI applications on Google Cloud using Nvidia-made chips with deeper integration between hardware and software offerings.

Nvidia unveiled a partnership with Google  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report in late August that seeks to leverage its cloud offering to clients, using Nvidia chips and its DGX supercomputing platform, to essentially create a new market for AI-as-a-service to thousands of companies worldwide.

The group is also expanding its reach into the PC market, where rival Intel  (INTC) - Get Free Report holds the lead position, with reports suggesting it will use technology from Arm Holdings to design CPUs that will run the Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report operating system.

Nvidia was one of Arm's biggest financial supporters heading into the September IPO and tried to buy the group before being thwarted by regulators in the U.K. last year.

"We believe Nvidia's story remains stronger than ever, as NVDA shortens the cadence of its next generation GPU releases given surging demand for GenAI while the company's three chip strategy (CPUs, GPUs, DPUs) offers revenue upside and addressable market expansion potential," said CFRA analyst Angelo Zino, who carries a 'buy' rating on Nvidia stock. 

"In addition, we believe NVDA's full-stack AI/software capabilities provide an incredible competitive moat and support its growing installed base," he addedd

Nvidia shares were marked 0.1% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $504.75 each, a move that would extend the stock's 2023 gain to a staggering 252.5% and value the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker at around $1.25 trillion.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: