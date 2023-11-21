Nvidia earnings crush forecasts, outlook tops estimates, amid surging AI demand

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor Local governments come together to purchase 2,284 acres of Glassford Hill land Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr.

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Nvidia earnings crush forecasts, outlook tops estimates, amid surging AI demand

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 9:27 p.m.

Updated at 4:48 PM EST

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report posted much better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while forecasting sales that smashed Wall Street forecasts, as the world's most-valuable chipmaker continues to benefit from surging AI demand. 

A warning that China sales will slow as a result of U.S. export restrictions, however, kept a lid on after-hours gains for the shares, which hit a record high earlier this week.

Nvidia said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October came in at $4.02 per share, up more than threefold from the same period last year and  well ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $3.37 per share.

Group revenues, Nvidia said, soared 205% from last year to $18.12 billion, a figure that also smashed analysts' estimates of an $16.2 billion tally. Data-center revenue was a record $14.5 billion, Nvidia said, a 41% increase from last year, while gaming revenue rose 15% to $2.86 billion. Overall profit margins were pegged at 74%, topping estimates of around 72.5%.

Looking into the current quarter, Nvidia sees revenue of around $20 billion, plus or minus 2%, a tally that was firmly ahead of the Wall Street consensus of around $17.2 billion. 

“Our strong growth reflects the broad industry platform transition from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said CEO Jensen Huang. “Large language model startups, consumer internet companies and global cloud service providers were the first movers, and the next waves are starting to build. Nations and regional CSPs are investing in AI clouds to serve local demand, enterprise software companies are adding AI copilots and assistants to their platforms, and enterprises are creating custom AI to automate the world’s largest industries.

“NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, AI foundry services and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software are all growth engines in full throttle. The era of generative AI is taking off,” he added.

Nvidia shares, which hit an all-time high of $505.48 each earlier this week, were marked 0.95% lower in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Wednesday opening bell price of $494.70 each.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress noted that China sales, which comprise around 20% to 25% of total revenues, would likely slow over the current quarter as a result of new export restrictions put in place by the U.S. government.

"We expect that our sales to these destinations will decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though we believe the decline will be more than offset by strong growth in other regions," Kress said.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: