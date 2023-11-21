Lowe's tumbles as retailer echoes Home Depot warning on big ticket spending

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat The Gingerbread Lady whips up some magic, pie at Chino Valley library Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee With a Cop set for Dec. 13 Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Nov. 29 Possible land purchase could speed state park to protect Verde headwaters

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lowe's tumbles as retailer echoes Home Depot warning on big ticket spending

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 11:10 a.m.

Updated at 6:32 AM EST

Lowe's Companies  (LOW) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, but trimmed its full-year profit forecast while echoing Home Depot's  (HD) - Get Free Report warning that consumers are spending less on big-ticket items heading into the holiday season.

Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October were pegged at $3.07 per share, down 6.1% from the same period last year but just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.03 per share.

Group revenues, Lowe's said, fell 12.8% to $20.47 billion, missing analysts' estimates of a $20.89 billion tally. U.S. same-store sales fell 7.4%, compared to the Refinitiv forecast of a 5% decline.

Looking into the final months Lowe's financial year, which ends in January, Lowe's said it sees overall revenues of $86 billion, down from its prior forecast of between $87 billion and $89 billion.

Same-store sales are likely to fall by around 5%, compared to its prior forecast of a 2% to 4% decline, while earnings are expected to come in at $13 per share, down from its last forecast of between $13.20 to $13.60 per share.

"In the third quarter, the company delivered strong operating performance and improved customer service despite a greater-than-expected pullback in DIY discretionary spending, particularly in bigger ticket categories," said CEO Marvin Ellison. 

"As we look ahead, Lowe's is committed to offering value and convenience this holiday season, helping our customers save time and money," he added. "I'd like to extend my appreciation to our hardworking front-line associates who continue to elevate the customer experience." 

Lowe's shares were marked 6.1% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $192.00 each, a move that would erase all of the stock's gains from the past six months.

Last, larger home improvement retailer Home Depot topped Street earnings forecast with a bottom line of $3.81 per share on revenues of $37.71 billion, but narrowed its full-year profit forecast as consumers pulled back spending higher-priced items and projects.

Big-ticket sales, defined as those of more than $1,000, were down 5.2% from a year earlier, Home Depot said, led by declines in flooring, countertops and cabinets.

Looking into the 2023 fiscal year, which ends in January, Home Depot said earnings would likely decline between 9% and 11%, compared with its prior forecast of a decline of between 7% and 13%. Comparable sales are seen down between 3% and 4%.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: