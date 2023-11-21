Las Vegas Strip brings back superstar metal band for residency

New headliner residencies on the Las Vegas Strip can generate excitement that attracts audiences from around the world.

Superstar rock band U2's residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere at Sphere Entertainment's SPHR 20,000-seat Sphere at the Venetian was the most anticipated headliner residency to debut on the Strip possibly since Celine Dion revitalized the popularity of Las Vegas residencies with her "A New Day" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2003 to 2007.

Related: Huge country star adds shows to popular Las Vegas Strip residency

Dion's "A New Day" combined with her follow-up residency "Celine" (2011-2019) earned the most of any residency performer on the Strip with a total gross of $681.3 million, according to Casino.org.

Sphere doesn't have a U2 follow-up yet

U2 originally signed on for 25 shows from Sept. 29- Dec. 16, but in October extended the residency by 11 more shows that resume on Jan. 26 and wrap up Feb. 18. The Sphere has not indicated if U2 might extend the residency further or who will be the next headliner to perform a residency at the Sphere.

U2's first show attracted a crowd of music stars to the Sphere, including Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry. Hollywood stars in attendance included Matt Damon, Orlando Bloom, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, and Luke Wilson.

The next new residency coming to the Strip is 1980s R&B group New Edition, which takes the stage at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Free Report Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip for a six-show residency Feb. 28 and March 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9, 2024.

Popular metal band Mötley Crüe in November 2022 said it planned a third Vegas residency in 2024, but no dates have been scheduled. The band previously performed residencies in 2012 and 2013 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Singer Klaus Meine and guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions perform. Shutterstock

Scorpions return to the Strip

Superstar metal rock band Scorpions will return to the Las Vegas Strip in April 2024 for a new nine-show residency at Caesars Entertainment's Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic blockbuster album "Love at First Sting."

Scorpions, whose biggest hit is "Rock You Like a Hurricane" from the "Love at First Sting" album, will take the stage April 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28, May 1 and 3, 2024, at 8 p.m. for each show. Ticket prices range from $79 for rear orchestra tickets to $1,350 for a Row A center front orchestra seat, plus fees. General admission right or left front of stage standing room only tickets start at $159 each with a Beat the Line general admission left or right front of stage standing room ticket $256. Tickets are currently on sale for the "Love at First Sting Las Vegas" residency at Ticketmaster.

“We‘re very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can‘t wait to share our new show with our fans in the U.S., celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love at First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it‘s gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!,” the band's singer Klaus Meine said in a statement.

The "No One Like You" band last performed on the Las Vegas Strip for its "Sin City Nights" residency in March and April 2022 when the Bakkt Theater was known as Zappos Theater. The residency was originally scheduled to begin July 4, 2020, but was postponed because of the Covid pandemic to May 21, 2021, then pushed back again to 2022.

Scorpions also played a short five-show residency at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in May 2016.

Meine said in October on the band's website that Scorpions have no plans to retire and will embark on a 2024 tour, as well as the group's 60th anniversary tour in 2025.