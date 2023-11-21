General Motors is making an unexpected move for the upcoming Super Bowl

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO seeking vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run Telestroke technology at Dignity Health YRMC saving, sparing lives impacted by strokes Douglas Eckenrod announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor Local governments come together to purchase 2,284 acres of Glassford Hill land Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr.

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

General Motors is making an unexpected move for the upcoming Super Bowl

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 8:25 p.m.

Even if you are not a fan of NFL football, the penultimate championship game is still must-watch television for millions of Americans every single year. 

No matter which teams play, or which musician gets to perform during the halftime show, many who tune in have their eyes hyperfocused on the biggest money grab of the night: the commercials. 

Related: General Motors-backed Cruise CEO resigns amidst a safety shakeup

According to an AdAge report, CBS said that advertising slots –which run for about $7 million for 30 seconds during the game, have virtually "sold out," however, one notable advertiser will be missing.

General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report told AdAge on November 20 that they will not be advertising this year, which breaks a four-year streak. 

“We continually evaluate our media strategies to ensure they align with our business priorities," a GM spokesperson told Ad Age. 

An all-electric Chevrolet Silverado and a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Alex Wong&solGetty Images

The move toward the advertising bench comes after GM shifted its marketing leadership earlier this year. 

In July, the Detroit giant hired former CVS Pharmacy Chief Marketing Officer Norm de Greve as its senior VP and CMO, whose post was vacated by Deborah Wahl's departure from the automaker in March.

Wahl was keen on advertising during the big game, using the massive platform as a vehicle to bring awareness toward future EV technology. 

The ads, which ran from 2020-2023, used big names like LeBron James and Will Ferrell to plug the company's EVs in commercials that include a humorous, star-studded jab at Norway in 2021, followed by a shot-for-shot remake of the HBO show 'The Sopranos' opening credits in 2022. 

In 2023, GM embedded its EVs in the worlds of Netflix series like 'Squid Game' and 'Bridgerton' to also promote an EV initiative with the streaming giant. 

More Business of EVs:

Though GM is slowing down on big advertising spending, they are making leaps towards advancements in production. 

On Nov. 15, they quietly bought a small company called Tooling & Equipment International, known as TEI; which had helped Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report develop its process for gigacasting, which allows them to cast large body sections of in one piece to speed up production time.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: