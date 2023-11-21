General Motors is making an unexpected move for the upcoming Super Bowl

Even if you are not a fan of NFL football, the penultimate championship game is still must-watch television for millions of Americans every single year.

No matter which teams play, or which musician gets to perform during the halftime show, many who tune in have their eyes hyperfocused on the biggest money grab of the night: the commercials.

According to an AdAge report, CBS said that advertising slots –which run for about $7 million for 30 seconds during the game, have virtually "sold out," however, one notable advertiser will be missing.

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report told AdAge on November 20 that they will not be advertising this year, which breaks a four-year streak.

“We continually evaluate our media strategies to ensure they align with our business priorities," a GM spokesperson told Ad Age.

An all-electric Chevrolet Silverado and a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show Alex Wong&solGetty Images

The move toward the advertising bench comes after GM shifted its marketing leadership earlier this year.

In July, the Detroit giant hired former CVS Pharmacy Chief Marketing Officer Norm de Greve as its senior VP and CMO, whose post was vacated by Deborah Wahl's departure from the automaker in March.

Wahl was keen on advertising during the big game, using the massive platform as a vehicle to bring awareness toward future EV technology.

The ads, which ran from 2020-2023, used big names like LeBron James and Will Ferrell to plug the company's EVs in commercials that include a humorous, star-studded jab at Norway in 2021, followed by a shot-for-shot remake of the HBO show 'The Sopranos' opening credits in 2022.

In 2023, GM embedded its EVs in the worlds of Netflix series like 'Squid Game' and 'Bridgerton' to also promote an EV initiative with the streaming giant.

Though GM is slowing down on big advertising spending, they are making leaps towards advancements in production.

On Nov. 15, they quietly bought a small company called Tooling & Equipment International, known as TEI; which had helped Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report develop its process for gigacasting, which allows them to cast large body sections of in one piece to speed up production time.

