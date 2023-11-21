Elon Musk sues Media Matters, seeks damages from critical article

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat The Gingerbread Lady whips up some magic, pie at Chino Valley library Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee With a Cop set for Dec. 13 Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Nov. 29 Possible land purchase could speed state park to protect Verde headwaters

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk sues Media Matters, seeks damages from critical article

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 5:39 p.m.

Despite missing another deadline, Elon Musk made good on his promise to sue "conservative misinformation" watchdog Media Matters over what he says is fraudulent coverage of X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Musk announced that he would launch a "thermonuclear" lawsuit against Media Matters "the split second court opens on Monday," he apparently waited until the afternoon to actually file a federal lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas.

Related: Jim Cramer kicks Elon Musk while he's down after advertisers leave X

Over the weekend, at least seven major companies (including IBM  (IBM) - Get Free Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report, Disney  (DIS) - Get Free Report, and Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Free Report) announced that they were pausing advertising on the platform after a report from "conservative misinformation" watchdog Media Matters showed that advertisements were being placed next to racist, right-wing accounts with large followings — a major sticking point for advertisers on the platform since Musk took over. 

Musk's lawsuit counters that "users shape their own experiences on X," and that the journalist who wrote the original story created a sock puppet account that only followed fringe right-wing accounts (even though one of the accounts listed in the piece had 100,000 followers) and curated an experience that is not the norm for the average X user. 

The lawsuit seeks a judgment featuring unspecified damages, but one that represents "actual and consequential damages caused by defendants' misconduct, including but not limited to all general and special damages." Musk is also seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction ordering MM to "immediately delete, take down, or otherwise remove" the offending article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also jumped into the fray Monday when his office announced that it was opening up an investigation into Media Matters for potential fraudulent activity. 

It was a chance for the embattled Paxton to attack Media Matters, which has often published negative coverage of the conservative AG. 

“We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said while also saying that he was "extremely troubled" by the allegations against Media Matters, which he called a "radical anti-free speech organization."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: