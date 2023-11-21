An upright vacuum that ‘outperforms Dyson in many ways’ and lasts for nearly a decade is under $100 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been patiently waiting to score a name-brand vacuum for less, the time has finally come since Amazon’s Black Friday sale is in full swing. New deals drop each day until the sale ends the evening of Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), and we noticed that the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is 55% off, making it just under $100.

It’s rare for a vacuum of this size and quality to go on sale at such a steep discount, and according to camelcamelcamel, this model hasn’t been this affordable since last year. That means it is the ideal time to buy before the deal expires or it sells out. After all, it’s a top-trending deal at Amazon, and over 40,000 people have already purchased it in the past 30 days, so it’s no secret that people are rushing to buy it.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (was $220) at Amazon

This upright vacuum is made to tackle all sorts of jobs, whether cleaning dirt from hard floors or hair deep within your carpets and rugs. It uses a powerful motor with ample suction to pick up virtually everything in its path, and the brush roller can be turned on while going over carpet to ensure nothing is missed. With swivel steering and a slim vacuum head, it’s easy to maneuver under and around furniture for a more accurate clean.

What makes it a popular pick over other types of vacuums is the fact that the motor detaches from the base, so you can use it as a portable and handheld unit with its included attachments. It comes with an upholstery tool, crevice tool, and a long detachable wand that are ideal for cleaning furniture, stairs, and hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and baseboards.

All the debris goes through a washable and reusable HEPA filter with an anti-allergen complete seal that the brand says traps even the smallest particles to help clean the air in your home. Then, everything is sucked into a 0.9-qt dust cup that’s emptied at the touch of a button for added convenience.

Nearly 60,000 Amazon shoppers have given this vacuum a five-star rating, and several attest to its durability and longevity. One person claimed they used their Shark vacuum for nine years before needing a replacement, and another said, “I have had this vacuum for five years now and it is still going strong, no suction problems!”

“I never thought I’d be writing a review on a vacuum cleaner, but in this case, after having had Dyson's for over 15 years this one earns a mention,” a third reviewer wrote. “Don’t let the price or name fool you, this easily outperforms the Dysons in many ways. The ‘lift-away’ canister allowing it to detach from the base is absolutely brilliant and makes cleaning things like stairs, blinds, ceiling cobwebs, etc. much easier. It’s far lighter than the Dyson and easier to use.”

You only have a few more days to shop Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale, including this Shark vacuum for under $100, so take this as your sign to fill your cart while some prices are at all-time lows. And be sure to check back daily to see what other notable deals are dropping.

