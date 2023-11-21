American Airlines cut all international flight out of Seattle

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat The Gingerbread Lady whips up some magic, pie at Chino Valley library Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee With a Cop set for Dec. 13 Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Nov. 29 Possible land purchase could speed state park to protect Verde headwaters

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

American Airlines cut all international flight out of Seattle

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 3:56 p.m.

Those who live in a smaller city are well used to transfers before any international vacation or work trip.

With certain U.S. cities serving as hubs for those going to a certain destination, Americans flying to South and Central America will often pass thorough Miami while West Coast cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are almost always a stopover for those heading toward Australia and New Zealand. (Although Qantas Airways  (QUBSF) - Get Free Report is preparing to launch a 16-hour flight from New York to Sydney in 2025.)

Related: The World's Longest Flight Is a New Route: Here's Where It Goes

Amid both lower demand and competition from multiple airlines looking to run the same routes, the reverse decision of offering more long-haul flights out of smaller cities does not always pan out as the airline anticipated. As first reported by travel website the Points Guy, American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Free Report has made the choice to cut its last international flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Travelers will have to get to London Heathrow from another part of the country or on another airline.

Shutterstock

Cut is 'part of a continuous evaluation of our network,' airline says

"As part of a continuous evaluation of our network, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to discontinue service between Seattle (SEA) and London (LHR)," American Airlines said in a statement to the news outlet. "[....] We're proactively reaching out to impacted to customers to offer alternate travel arrangements."

More Travel:

Now that the airline has announced plans not to resume the Seattle-London route it had last year in the coming summer, American Airlines will not have any flights leaving the U.S. from the city. It will continue to run 25 flights a day to London from other U.S. cities while partner airline British Airways will run the flight out of Seattle. 

Competitor Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Free Report also runs a year-round route from Seattle to London so, most likely, the move comes down to insufficient demand amid an abundance of options. Like most large airports, London's Heathrow Airport also limits the number of slots for each airline — American Airlines will be redirecting one of theirs to a second flight to the city from Miami set to launch on April 1, 2024.

Will a new route to Dallas compensate for lost international hub?

And over in the domestic market, American Airlines also announced plans to launch a new route between Dallas, Texas and Oregon's Redmond — this will be a seasonal route running between May 6 and Oct. 6, 2024 on a 150-seat Airbus A320  (EADSF) - Get Free Report

The small Oregon town has been seeing a spike in tourists in search of mountain landscapes and hiking trails in the summer. It is also a five-hour drive from downtown Seattle and is part of a wider regional focus on the area that has not necessarily panned out when it comes to international flights.

"When we start looking at new destinations specifically, we look at the data," Redmond Municipal Airport Zachary Bass said in a statement. "'Where are people flying to from Redmond?' We know a lot of people are making connections through Dallas already. We can present that to the airline and say 'Hey, these many people are already going, right? Let's put a direct in and see how it works.'"

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: