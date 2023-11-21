Amazon's famous bed pillows that improve shoppers’ quality of sleep ‘immediately’ are 40% off for Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not only is Amazon’s Black Friday sale the perfect time to cross things off your holiday shopping list, but it’s also a great opportunity to stock up on everything you’ve been meaning to buy this year. Things like new bed pillows might not have been a top priority before, but they should be now considering a shopper-loved set with over 158,000 perfect ratings is on sale.

The famous Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s bed pillows category and come in a two-pack in either queen or king sizes that are highly sought after whenever they’re even slightly marked down. Right now, the queen set is 40% off, making the pair just $37 or roughly $18 apiece. Be sure to get the deal by clipping the on-page coupon.

There’s no telling how long this Black Friday deal will last, though, because prices are known to fluctuate as the pillows continue to sell in high quantities. Over 60,000 people have already ordered a set in the past 30 days, so it’s only a matter of time before they sell out.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 (was $61) at Amazon

These pillows feature a breathable cotton cover that is soft to the touch and filled with a cushioned down alternative that provides all the benefits of real goose feathers without the negative effects—no messes or shafts poking and prodding your face. They’re incredibly flexible and can be used to comfortably support practically any type of sleeper, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side, or stomach. In the morning, they’ll instantly return to their original shape with one quick fluff. Just remember that the pillows are delivered in a vacuum-sealed bag and require up to 24 hours to fully expand before first use.

Unlike other types of bed pillows, these are machine-washable, and shoppers attest that they “go right back to their original fluffiness” afterward. This can prolong the life of your pillows and save money in the long run since experts say pillows should be replaced every two years simply because they become dirty and most aren’t easy to clean.

It’s no surprise how quickly they’re selling with how sporadically they go on sale and the fact that they’re backed by over 158,000 perfect ratings. One person said, “they are like Heaven sent clouds of comfort.” The last time they were discounted this much was during Amazon's October Prime Day event, and that didn’t last long.

“These are hands down the best pillows I have ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “[They] improved the quality of my sleep immediately. I have neck pain and [the pillows] helped a lot.”

Needless to say, this might be your last chance this year to score the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows on sale for just $18 apiece. This is simply a Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss.