AI Robotics Spike Signals Nvidia Bump: The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Symbotic's 60% revenue gain in the AI robotics arena indicating another Nvidia bump, Hibbett shifting toward e-commerce, Burlington Stores surprising the street with a strong earnings report, and American Eagle slip'n somethin' serious. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Eagles clinching the #1 spot, and Washington leapfrogging Florida State in the NCAA. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.