Prescott-area law enforcement fighting uphill battle of wide range of scams CCJ relaunches construction at Paloma Village; legal issues continue in criminal case related to embezzlement Arizona health official defends lack of new birth certificates in transgender cases Families appear open to Humboldt Unified School District reconfiguration plan City of Prescott honors legendary WWII fighter pilot Major Frank Schiel Jr. CAFMA crew successfully rescues stranded cat The Gingerbread Lady whips up some magic, pie at Chino Valley library Prescott Valley in Brief: Coffee With a Cop set for Dec. 13 Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops is Nov. 29 Possible land purchase could speed state park to protect Verde headwaters

Tuesday, Nov. 21
AI Robotics Spike Signals Nvidia Bump: The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 7:08 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Symbotic's 60% revenue gain in the AI robotics arena indicating another Nvidia bump, Hibbett shifting toward e-commerce, Burlington Stores surprising the street with a strong earnings report, and American Eagle slip'n somethin' serious. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Eagles clinching the #1 spot, and Washington leapfrogging Florida State in the NCAA. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

