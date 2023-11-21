A mopping robot vacuum Amazon shoppers say makes ‘life so much easier’ is $556 off ahead of Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday is all about scoring the best deals and getting the best bang for your buck ahead of the holidays. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and unsure where to start, we suggest thinking about things you need around the house, like maybe a new vacuum.

The Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is ideal for cleaning all types of surfaces even while you’re not home and is a staggering $556 off, thanks to double discounts, at just $144 right now. That is its lowest price in history, according to camelcamelcamel, meaning this is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday deals to take advantage of during Amazon’s 11-day sale that runs from now until the evening of Cyber Monday. It’s such a massive markdown we thought it might be a typo, but, it has already been purchased over 3,000 times in the last month.

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $144 (was $700) at Amazon

This machine uses a brushless motor with high-powered suction to pick up virtually anything in its path, like dust, hair, and debris, without becoming tangled. This alone saves a lot of time, considering it requires minimal maintenance except emptying the dust bin and refilling its 230ml water tank. All you have to do is schedule a cleaning session, and it will do the rest.

It works well on a variety of surfaces like low-pile carpets, rugs, and hard floors and can manually be switched from the mopping function to just vacuuming with the Tuya Smart app or included remote control. In mopping mode, the washable cloth wipes away stubborn stains or muddy prints easily and doesn’t leave a lot of water behind.

Choose between four interchangeable cleaning modes—auto, spot, edge, and zig-zag—that get the job done quickly and efficiently. With its slim design and advanced 3D sensors, you won’t have to worry about it falling down stairs or running into furniture since it will automatically avoid obstacles.

One of its best features is the long battery life that lasts up to 100 minutes on a single charge and can cover over 1,200 sq/ft of space. That means it can tackle multiple rooms or several jobs in just one go, and as the battery runs low it’ll automatically go back to its charging station.

This mopping robot vacuum already has nearly 2,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, with several people writing that it’s the “best robot vacuum” they’ve ever purchased.

“Having a lot of pets means having a lot of pet hair all over the place, and this little vacuum has been a godsend in helping with that issue,” one reviewer said. “I just turn it on and let it go; it does all the work and does it very well. I highly recommend this product for anyone with pets — it will make your life so much easier.”

Don’t wait until it’s too late to shop Black Friday deals because there’s no telling how long the best products, like the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, will stay in stock. Add it to your cleaning toolbox while it’s on sale for $556 off.

More Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals: