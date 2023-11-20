This stove company just scored the best ad of the year (with Snoop Dogg's help)

Over the weekend, rapper Snoop Dogg shook the internet with an announcement last week that appeared to signify the end of an era of smoking weed, to the dismay of many fans.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” wrote Snoop Dogg to his over 82 million Instagram followers on Nov. 16.

But it turns out that the rapper has pulled an Uno reverse card as he revealed that his announcement was related to his partnership with the brand Solo Stove.

“I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky, I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fakes fire, they take out the smoke,” he said in a new announcement on Instagram on Nov. 20.

The Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove collaboration is set to introduce a line of smokeless stove products. The collaboration is kicking off with a limited edition bundle for $349.99 that includes “a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by Snoop, a fire pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat, and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack,” according to a press release.

"We're stoked to have a product so good, it even inspired Snoop to go smokeless. As the most popular smokeless fire pit in the world, Solo Stove is all about bringing people together and creating a vibe that encourages you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your time with friends and family. Snoop, like Solo, is about good moments, and we're looking forward to welcoming even more people to the Solo Stove family." said John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands, in a press release.

Many fans expressed relief of the rapper's clarification on social media, with some praising Solo Stove's marketing on X.

I’m glad the snoop dogg thing was just a promotional thing.. low key was scared he had some serious medical issues going on or something 😭🫶 — 🌈💫Jup 💫🌈 (@star_based) November 20, 2023

Bro had the worlds stoners questioning their life choices for this ad — Mubashar Ali (@Mubashar_sayss) November 20, 2023

Genius, someone in that marketing department just got the fattest bonus cheque... fair play 👏 — Mr Morale (@bigprotein7) November 20, 2023

Snoop Dogg’s announcement of giving up smoking last week inspired some stoners to put down their blunts as well. Notably, rapper Meek Mill expressed support for Snoop Dogg on X saying that he will too give up smoking, citing health concerns.

Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental! https://t.co/NYAJ9BzJ6e — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2023

