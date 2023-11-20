Rapper looks to pay a flight-attendant a six-figure salary

In the days of travelers throwing fits on planes and flight attendants stretched thin amid cross-industry understaffing, it can feel like the glamorous aspect of the job is something out of the very distant past.

Labor Department data shows that the average flight attendant in the U.S. earned just over $63,000 a year in 2022 and while new hiring is expected to increase by 11% in the coming year, “burnout” and exhaustion over dealing with unruly passengers are some of the most common reasons named by those leaving the inddustry.

None of this is, at least the hope goes, likely to affect the flight attendants who serve celebrities on private jets. Known by his stage name Rick Ross, rapper and hip hop executive William Leonard Roberts III posted an Instagram (META) - Get Free Report story saying that he wants to hire a flight attendant for the custom Gulfstream G550 plane he purchased in the spring of 2023.

'I am looking for you,' Rick Ross calls out to flight attendants

After buying the plane registered as N676AS, Ross has renovated it to an all-black exterior with his name in gold as well as a revamped interior with fancy perks and has been showing it off at various locations across the country on his Instagram account.

“Yo what’s up it’s the biggest boss in the game,” Ross says in the video of him standing in front of a plane with “RICK RO$$” emblazoned on it in gold. “Right behind me is Maybach Air and for the very first time, the boss Ricky Rozay is looking for his own personal flight attendant.”

Encouraging those with “experience and a positive vibe” to apply, Ross said the job will pay between $85,000 and $110,000 to service a cabin with the guests Ross brings aboard the plane, prepare and serve their meals and preform CPR in the event that someone onboard gets sick.

The CPR is important for Ross as he has a history of seizures and once had one on a plane going from Fort Lauderdale to Memphis. The flight had to make an emergency landing for emergency personnel to perform CPR.

Want the job? Here’s how you apply

“I need me a professional and an amazing cabin attendant," Ross says in his post while also saying the candidate will get a chance to “be about our business” and “travel the world.” "I am looking for you. I can’t wait to find you."

To apply, those interested can send a resume or otherwise indicate their interest through an email to Tawana@maybachmusicempire.com. While anyone can reach out, Ross requested those with “serious vibes only” and who are already working in aviation rather than simply attracted by the glitzy private jet.

Nominated for nine Grammy Awards and named “Man of the Year” by hip hop magazine The Source twice, Ross skyrocketed to fame in 2008 with the track “Hustlin’.” He has since sold over 2.5 million albums and was at one point worth an estimated $150 million although recent reports of lavish spending (the private jet alone cost $35 million) may have brought down that sum significantly. At one point, Ross claimed to have spent $100 million in a year on luxury goods and maintaining his high-flying lifestyle.