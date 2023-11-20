Pet of the Week: Sprite (Catty Shack)

Gorgeous Sprite was found alone in a field in Prescott Valley last May. Sprite is a classic tabby with swirls on her soft gorgeous coat. She is a talkative cat especially at wet food feeding time, looking right at you. She is full of fun energy and likes to run and play through the house.

Sprite loves to play with ping pong balls, toy mice, and wand toys, also! A very sweet girl who purrs easily.

Sprite can now be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Yavapai residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.