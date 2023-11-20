OFFERS
Picture This: 2023 Prescott Festival of Trees Citywide traffic study recommends series of speed-limit increases, traffic-calming devices, signal evaluations YBBBS past board chairman feted by many as a one-of-a-kind leader Community in Brief: Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Harvest Christmas Bazaar Saturdays through Dec. 2 Paving activity to continue on Glassford Hill Road Monday through Wednesday Local police to conduct Thanksgiving Weekend Tri-City DUI detail Nov. 24 Prescott Regional Airport’s commercial flight contract with United Express extended through August 2024 Survey shows nearly three-quarters of holiday shoppers plan to buy from small businesses Need2Know: Amish Home Décor opens new store in Prescott Valley; Sexton Pest Control opens Prescott Valley Location; Bear and Dragon Café now open in downtown Prescott Talking Money: Watch your pennies this holiday season!

Pet of the Week: Sprite (Catty Shack)

Sprite is a classic tabby with swirls on her soft gorgeous coat. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 20, 2023 3:05 p.m.

Gorgeous Sprite was found alone in a field in Prescott Valley last May. Sprite is a classic tabby with swirls on her soft gorgeous coat. She is a talkative cat especially at wet food feeding time, looking right at you. She is full of fun energy and likes to run and play through the house.

Sprite loves to play with ping pong balls, toy mice, and wand toys, also! A very sweet girl who purrs easily.

Sprite can now be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Yavapai residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

