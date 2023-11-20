Pet of the Week: Sherlock (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sherlock has a beautiful black coat and is 9 years old. He was with his previous owner since a kitten, but his dad was no longer able to care for him. Sherlock is a very friendly and exotic looking boy. He is a major lap cat and he likes to talk!

He needs to be an only pet as he prefers your undivided attention. He’s a very cool cat who is ready to fill your home with joy.

To meet Sherlock, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.