Pet of the Week: Lil Belle (United Animal Friends)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: 2023 Prescott Festival of Trees Citywide traffic study recommends series of speed-limit increases, traffic-calming devices, signal evaluations YBBBS past board chairman feted by many as a one-of-a-kind leader Community in Brief: Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Harvest Christmas Bazaar Saturdays through Dec. 2 Paving activity to continue on Glassford Hill Road Monday through Wednesday Local police to conduct Thanksgiving Weekend Tri-City DUI detail Nov. 24 Prescott Regional Airport’s commercial flight contract with United Express extended through August 2024 Survey shows nearly three-quarters of holiday shoppers plan to buy from small businesses Need2Know: Amish Home Décor opens new store in Prescott Valley; Sexton Pest Control opens Prescott Valley Location; Bear and Dragon Café now open in downtown Prescott Talking Money: Watch your pennies this holiday season!

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Lil Belle (United Animal Friends)

Lil Belle’s favorite spot? Next to her guardian’s computer screen as she worked. (Courtesy photo)

Lil Belle’s favorite spot? Next to her guardian’s computer screen as she worked. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 20, 2023 3:20 p.m.

Lil Belle’s favorite spot was next to her guardian’s computer screen as she worked.

Sadly, her person has passed away and Lil Belle would like to become someone else’s “office assistant.”

The short hair calico is friendly and affectionate. She loves attention and enjoys getting chin rubs and giving head butts. Lil Belle is reserved, so will need a quiet home. She would do okay with other calm cats.

Lil Belle is 11 years old and her recent blood test came back with good results. She had to have all her teeth extracted but eats both crunchy and wet food. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. To adopt Lilly visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: