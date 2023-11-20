Pet of the Week: Lil Belle (United Animal Friends)

Lil Belle’s favorite spot was next to her guardian’s computer screen as she worked.

Sadly, her person has passed away and Lil Belle would like to become someone else’s “office assistant.”

The short hair calico is friendly and affectionate. She loves attention and enjoys getting chin rubs and giving head butts. Lil Belle is reserved, so will need a quiet home. She would do okay with other calm cats.

Lil Belle is 11 years old and her recent blood test came back with good results. She had to have all her teeth extracted but eats both crunchy and wet food. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. To adopt Lilly visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.