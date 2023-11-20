Pet of the Week: Ginger (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Ginger, a 3-month-old (born 08/27/23) female mix breed (results coming soon!). Ginger and her siblings were part of an accidental litter (mama dog came to the shelter pregnant) and now that they are old enough they are all up for adoption.

Ginger is playful, sweet and full of fun energy. Like any energetic puppy, Ginger will need someone who is willing and able to put in the time and effort to train her. Ginger gets along well with other dogs, but we are unsure of how she will be with kids and cats at this time.

However, given her age and temperament we assume she will do very well, although she will probably need training on how to appropriately interact with them. Puppies are a BIG commitment!

Ginger has had her first two DAPP shots, but she still needs her boosters before she can be out and about in public. A potential owner should be knowledgeable on the risks of Parvo and the measures taken to prevent it. She has an appointment set for her spay, rabies vaccination and microchip on 01/03/24, but she is able to go home with her new owner prior to that.

If you are interested in meeting Ginger, call the shelter to set up an appointment today at 928-636-4223, ext. 7!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.