Nearly every iPad is on sale for Black Friday, including an unbeatable price for the 9th Gen on Amazon
The official kickoff to the holiday shopping season is just days away, but if you’re after an iPad at an incredible price, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday.
Amazon is discounting nearly every iPad in Apple’s current lineup, including the best price ever for the 9th Gen iPad at a full $100 off. Whether you need one fit for streaming and web browsing, note-taking and drawing, or one that can replace your laptop altogether, an iPad fits the bill. As with most Amazon discounts, it pays to be a Prime member, as you’ll score the best price and free, fast shipping. If you aren’t a member, you get a 30-day free trial here or sign up at $15 a month or $139 for the year.
Ahead, we’re sharing our favorite iPad Black Friday deals of 2023, but you can see the full lineup and accessories discounted on Amazon here.
9th Gen iPad, $230 (was $329) at Amazon
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, a zippy A13 Bionic processor, and a portable design that is easy to hold, you’ll feel right at home with the entry-level, 9th Gen iPad. It easily runs nearly any task, from streaming your favorite shows to browsing the web, gaming, writing an email, and even a FaceTime call.
You can now get the entry-level 9th Gen iPad with Wi-Fi and an ample 64GB of storage for just $230—a nearly $100 discount off the $329 price tag.
- 9th Gen iPad Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage, $399 (was $479) at Amazon
- 9th Gen iPad Wi-Fi + LTE with 64GB of storage, $400 (was $459) at Amazon
- 9th Gen iPad Wi-Fi + LTE with 256GB of storage, $519 (was $609) at Amazon
10th Gen iPad, $349 (was $449) at Amazon
The 10th Gen iPad is one of the newest in the lineup, launching in 2022. It comes in four fun shades—blue, yellow, pink, and silver—and boasts a modern build with thinner bezels. iPadOS runs fast on this device thanks to the A14 Bionic chip, and you can even split-screen the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for easy multitasking, or use it like a laptop by pairing it with Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio ($169, was $249 at Amazon). It’s down to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at $100 off.
- 10th Gen iPad Wi-Fi and 256GB of storage, $499 (was $599) at Amazon
- 10th Gen iPad Wi-Fi + LTE and 64GB of storage, $499 (was $599) at Amazon
- 10th Gen iPad Wi-Fi + LTE and 256GB of storage, $649 (was $749) at Amazon
iPad mini 6th Gen, $400 (was $499) at Amazon
Also $100 off is the ultra-portable iPad mini sixth-generation, which features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Thanks to that smaller screen, you can easily handle it with just one hand.
Many folks opt for the mini thanks to its compact build, which also makes it ideal for note-taking with an Apple Pencil—second-generation at $89 (was $129) or USB-C at $71 (was $79). It’s actually about the size of a classic notebook.
- iPad mini 6th Gen Wi-Fi and 256GB of storage, $550 (was $649) at Amazon
- iPad mini 6th Gen Wi-Fi + LTE and 64GB of storage, $550 (was $649) at Amazon
- iPad mini 6th Gen Wi-Fi + LTE and 256GB of storage, $700 (was $799) at Amazon
iPad Air 5th Gen, $500 (was $599) at Amazon
With Apple’s M1 chip inside — the same that powers the 13-inch MacBook Air — the iPad Air's 5th Gen model is pretty much unstoppable. It comes in five colors, including a lovely purple, pink, or blue shade, and sports a USB-C port for easy recharging. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display delivers a vibrant pop of colors and crisp text. Score it ahead of Black Friday for just shy of $100 off for the entry-level Wi-Fi 6-equipped model with 64GB of storage.
- iPad Air 5th Gen Wi-Fi and 256GB of storage, $650 (was $749) at Amazon
- iPad Air 5th Gen Wi-Fi + 5G and 64GB of storage, $650 (was $749) at Amazon
- iPad Air 5th Gen Wi-Fi + 5G and 256GB of storage, $800 (was $899) at Amazon
Best iPad Accessories Deals
Alongside savings on the iPad, here are a few of the best Apple-made accessories discounted ahead of Black Friday.
- Apple Pencil with USB-C, $71 (was $79) at Amazon
- Apple Pencil first-generation, $79 (was $99) at Amazon
- Apple Pencil second-generation, $89 (was $129) at Amazon
- Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air or iPad Pro 11”, $199 (was $299) at Amazon
- Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9”, $249 (was $349) at Amazon
- Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad, $169 (was $249) at Amazon
- Apple Smart Keyboard for 9th Gen iPad, $79 (was $159) at Amazon
- Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini 6th Gen in Black, $50 (was $59) at Amazon
