Microsoft Snaps Up Ousted OpenAI CEO: Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Microsoft snapping up ousted OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, the affect of Argentina's election on Argentina stocks, Bristol Myers Squibb taking a hit in stympathy with Bayer, and Full Truck Alliance generating pre-tax profits. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Eagles at Kansas City, and upcoming college football games. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

