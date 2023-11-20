Huge country star adds shows to popular Las Vegas Strip residency

The Las Vegas Strip always feels a loss whenever a star headliner ends a popular, long-running residency.

Superstar pop singer Katy Perry on Nov. 4 performed the final show in her Play residency at Resorts World Theatre, which began in December 2021. Perry performed 80 shows in her residency that included all her top hits, including "Roar," "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls" and "I Kissed a Girl."

Country star Luke Bryan began his residency at the Resorts World Theatre in February 2022 with nine shows and continued extending his engagement until the final time in August 2023 when he scheduled his final six shows for Dec. 29, 30, 31, Jan. 3, 5 and 6.

Rock star Rod Stewart began his long-running residency at the Colosseum at Caesars in 2011, and on Nov. 6 said he will end the popular engagement with his 200th show on Aug. 7, 2024 after concluding the show's final run that begins July 24, 2024.

Popular performers add shows to residencies

Superstar singer Adele revealed on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter, in October that her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas Strip residency would extend by 32 more dates from Jan. 19, 2024, through June 15, 2024, for her "final shows" at the Colosseum. The extended residency would mark her total shows performed in the residency to 100.

Some performers keep their fans coming back for more by extending their residencies almost endlessly, which is what iconic Las Vegas performers like Wayne Newton, Barry Manilow and Donny Osmond have done with their residencies.

Country artist Garth Brooks has been a popular Las Vegas Strip performer for many years dating back to his five-year Garth at Wynn residency that began in December 2009 at the Encore Theatre and ended in January 2014.

Brooks also included Sin City on his Stadium World Tour that included Allegiant Stadium on July 10, 2021. Las Vegas actually lucked out, as the tour, which began in March 2019 was halted for Covid in February 2020. When the tour resumed, Las Vegas was one of the cities where Brooks performed before canceling the remainder of the stadium tour on August 18, 2021 because of a new wave of Covid.

"Friends in Low Places" singer returned to Las Vegas in 2023 for his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip, which began May 18 and continues November, December, April, May, June and July.

Brooks' country superstar wife Trisha Yearwood has been the "Plus One" during the residency, making an entrance on stage to perform about four songs with Brooks during the shows, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Garth Brooks extends his Las Vegas Strip residency in 2024. Image source&colon Shutterstock

Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas Strip residency

Due to popular demand, Brooks has added 18 new dates to the Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency beginning Sept. 26, 2024, and continuing with other dates in September, October and December 2024. A Citi cardmember presale for the residency starts Nov. 21. Caesars Rewards, Caesars Entertainment loyalty, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and past ticket purchaser presales begins Nov. 22, while ticket sales for the general public start Nov. 27 at Ticketmaster.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level." Brooks said in a statement. "I couldn't have picked a better place to play or better people to play for."