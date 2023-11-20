Here are the most (and least) free states in the U.S.

There are very few things Americans can agree on these days.

While many of us still value the important things, like convenience, efficiency, large portions, sales, and the Monday after the Super Bowl being an unofficial holiday, some of the bigger-picture things are usually quibbled over.

This may be one of the reasons a mass immigration happened over the pandemic in the early 2020s. Many folks, previously tied to a state or city due to a job, were able to relocate thanks to an uptick in remote work or other factors.

Florida was one of the biggest benefactors. In 2022, 318,855 people relocated to the Sunshine State. Many of them were from populous northern states associated with a higher cost of living and colder climes.

In cities with 150,000 households or more, Florida metropolitan areas such as Ocala, Tallahassee, Deltona and Miami were included in the list of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the highest 2022 immigration rates, at over 55%, according to USPS data.

Even Jeff Bezos swapped his Washington homeland for Florida in October.

Immigration patterns are always changing, and so are state policies. A recent study by Cato Institute, a think tank, was published measuring just which states are as free as they claim to be.

New study examines freedom by state

The "Freedom in the 50 States" study reveals how each state stacks up against the other 49. The study takes into account a variety of factors, including what Cato measures as economic and personal freedoms.

"The weighted sum of all the variables is used to produce the overall freedom ranking of the states. The overall freedom scores rate states on how free they are relative to other states," Cato writes.

Traffic and pedestrians crowds Times Square after the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Times Square April 7, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) Stephen Chernin&solGetty Images

In terms of overall freedom, the top 5 most free states are:

New Hampshire Florida South Dakota Nevada Arizona

The 5 least free states, overall are:

New York (50) Hawaii (49) California (48) New Jersey (47) Oregon (46)

Cato also breaks down the ratings in terms of economic freedom. "Economic freedom is calculated as the sum of the fiscal and regulatory policy indexes," Cato writes.

The top 5 economically freest states are:

New Hampshire Florida South Dakota Tennessee Georgia

The least 5 free states, in economic terms, according to Cato, are:

New York (50) Hawaii (49) California (48) Oregon (47) New Jersey (46)

The study also measured the study in terms of personal freedoms, "including victimless crimes, guns, tobacco, and education," Cato writes.

The top 5 states for personal freedom are:

Nevada Arizona Maine New Hampshire New Mexico

The least 5 free states for personal freedom are:

Texas (50) Idaho (49) Wyoming (48) Kentucky (47) South Carolina (46)

It may seem surprising that some of these southern and western states ranked so low in terms of personal freedom. That, Cato explains, is due to some restrictive state policies that limit certain associations or behaviors, to an extent.

"Socially conservative states tend to restrict alcohol, gambling, marijuana, and, until Obergefell v. Hodges, marriage freedoms, but they permit greater freedom in education and have more respect for gun rights and for private property on smoking policy," Cato explains.